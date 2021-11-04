Stock market: the stocks to follow in Paris and in Europe (updated) – 04/11/2021 at 08:50

(Updated with Sainsbury’s, Aston Martin, Qiagen, Wizz Air, JD Sports, pre-market price on Novartis / Roche and Credit Suisse, change of recommendation on Lufthansa)

PARIS, November 4 (Reuters) – Stocks to watch Thursday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe where futures indicate an upward opening:

* SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE SOGN.PA on Thursday announced better-than-expected results for the third quarter, thanks to higher revenues from its corporate and investment banking activities as well as lower provisions for bad debts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

* AMUNDI AMUN.PA published sharply higher quarterly results on Thursday, driven by dynamic inflows and despite an exceptional exit in a joint venture in China.

* BOUYGUES BOUY.PA, EIFFAGE FOUG.PA and ENGIE ENGIE.PA – The Bouygues and Eiffage groups as well as the American investment fund Bain Capital confirmed on Wednesday that they had each given Engie a firm takeover offer for Equans, the subsidiary of multi-technical services put on sale by the energy group.

* LEGRAND LEGD.PA published higher results for the first nine months of the year and raised its annual forecasts for organic growth in sales and adjusted operating margin.

* VEOLIA VIE.PA confirmed its annual objectives on Thursday after reporting increased results over the first nine months.

* SUEZ SEVI.PA announced on Wednesday that it is now forecasting an Ebit above 1.5 billion euros and a recurring “free cash flow” of over 500 million euros in its 2021 outlook.

* TELEPERFORMANCE TEPRF.PA on Wednesday raised its 2021 objectives, counting on annual turnover growth greater than or equal to 20% like-for-like, against a previous objective of around 18%.

* CGG GEPH.PA on Wednesday published a turnover of 210 million dollars for the third quarter, up 18%, and a net loss of 17 million dollars against 93 million a year ago. (The press release: https://bit.ly/3k46lu1)

* ORPEA ORP.PA raised to 9% on Wednesday its revenue growth target for this year against an increase of 7.5% previously.

* SES SESFd.PA, SESFg.LU on Thursday reported higher than expected net profit for the third quarter.

* SOLUTIONS 30 S30.PA announced on Wednesday that it is now forecasting profitable growth of around 10% for 2021.

* VICAT VCTP.PA reported Wednesday a turnover up 8.5% at constant scope and exchange rates, to 794 million euros, and expects an increase in its annual EBITDA. (The press release: https://bit.ly/3wfe0eb)

* CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S on Thursday published a 21% drop in net profit due to a higher tax rate and a charge of 214 million Swiss francs to settle for disputes related to a case in Mozambique . The group also announced a reduction in its investment banking activity to focus on developing its high net worth client base as part of a reorganization intended to turn the page on a series of setbacks and scandals. The title loses 0.6% on the pre-market.

* COMMERZBANK CBKG.DE on Thursday reported better-than-expected third-quarter net profit and expects to post full-year profit as analysts expected a loss.





* NOVARTIS NOVN.S, shareholder of ROCHE ROG.S for more than 20 years, announced on Thursday an agreement on the acquisition by Roche of the share of Novartis in its capital – with almost a third of the voting rights – for $ 20.7 billion (€ 17.9 billion). Roche shares gained 2.4% on the pre-market and Novartis 1.9%.

* ING INGA.AS on Thursday announced a taxable quarterly profit higher than forecasts.

* HEIDELBERGCEMENT HEIG.DE, the world number two in cement, has launched a new € 500 million savings program to overcome the effects of inflation, as rising energy prices have led to a drop of 11 % of its gross operating surplus (Ebitda).

* SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L – The UK retailer on Thursday reported a 23% increase in first-half profit on Thursday and maintained its full-year profit outlook despite supply chain uncertainties.

* ASTON MARTIN AML.L on Thursday announced a 104% increase in sales to dealers in the third quarter.

* LANXESS LXSG.DE said on Thursday that it expected its gross operating surplus for 2021 to be in the lower end of its forecast range, indicating that the costs of energy, raw materials and freight could increase further in the fourth quarter.

* DEUTSCHE POST DHL DPWGn.DE has once again raised its short- and medium-term profit forecast on the back of the recovery in global trade and e-commerce.

* VIVENDI VIV.PA, the main shareholder of TELECOM ITALIA TLIT.MI, wishes to play a more important role within the Italian group, questioning the position of the CEO Luigi Gubitosi after two profit warnings in the space of a few months, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA PSMGn.DE on Thursday raised its forecasts for 2021 for the third time this year after announcing a 15% jump in its turnover in the third quarter, to 1.06 billion euros.

* MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE raised its annual profit forecast citing the very strong performance of its equipment business for the biotechnology industry.

* TELEFONICA TEF.MC announced Thursday that it recorded a net profit of 706 million euros in the third quarter and confirmed its forecast for 2021.

* JD SPORTS FASHION JD.L – The British Competition Authority (CMA) on Thursday ordered the sporting goods distributor to sell Footasylum after an investigation found its takeover could result in “a substantial reduction in competition” .

* QIAGEN QIA.DE on Wednesday raised its forecast for annual profits and revenue, particularly demand for its COVID-19 tests helping the group to exceed earnings expectations in the third quarter.

* WIZZ AIR WIZZ.L returned to quarterly profit thanks to the relaxation of travel restrictions.

* EVONIK INDUSTRIES EVKn.DE – The German chemicals group on Thursday released adjusted Ebitda for the third quarter in line with expectations, citing strong demand across all its divisions and higher selling prices.

* UBISOFT UBIP.PA – Berenberg lowers its recommendation to “keep” versus “buy”.

* ORPEA ORP.PA – Portzamparc raises its recommendation to “keep” to “buy”.

* LUFTHANSA LHAG.DE – CFRA raises its recommendation to “buy” against “keep”.

(Written by Claude Chendjou and Laetitia Volga)