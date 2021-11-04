surprises in sight for the list of Didier Deschamps?

Finish the job. At the top of its group D, the France team must definitively validate its qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. To do this, the men of Didier Deschamps, recent winners of the Nations League, have two more matches to play: at home against Kazakhstan (November 13 at the Parc des Princes) and away in Finland (November 16 at Helsinki Olympiastadion). The coach also announces his list of players summoned this Thursday, from 2 p.m., from the headquarters of the French Football Federation.

What follows after this advertisement

And if this summons should resemble in great widths to the last, a few injuries open the door to possible surprises. Thus, the absence of Mike Maignan, number 2 of the Blues still injured, could lead to the return of Alphonse Areola, performing when he plays with West Ham even if he has to be content with cup matches, or the big first d ‘Illan Meslier, captain of Leeds United and the Espoirs. In defense, the Raphaël Varane tile, absent for at least a month, forces DD to tinker. The returns of Kurt Zouma (West Ham) or Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) are in the pipeline.





Nkunku surprise, still no Giroud?

Unless there was a surprise. The names of Ibrahima Konaté, very good since his arrival in Liverpool, and William Saliba, whose performances with Olympique de Marseille were observed by the staff, would thus be credible options. In the midfield, the uncertainty around the state of form of N’Golo Kanté and Adrien Rabiot may offer Corentin Tolisso the opportunity to return to the front of the stage and Jordan Veretall to keep his place, even if Aurélien Tchouaméni and Mattéo Guendouzi start with a small head start.

Finally, in front, Anthony Martial injured, it is Kingsley Coman, sparkling with Bayern Munich against Benfica in the Champions League, who should make his return after a forced break for heart surgery. He could be accompanied by a newcomer, Christopher Nkunku, still scorer this Wednesday with RB Leipzig against Paris SG. If it has been the subject of debates and internal meetings, the return of Olivier Giroud, rather attractive when he plays with AC Milan, frankly does not seem topical for this list. See you in a few hours to discover the final choices of the coach of the Blues.