Switch: despite criticism, the Nintendo 64 controller victim of its success

Nintendo has again done strong by selling official reproductions of its famous Nintendo 64 controller: obviously, stocks have run out… like hot cakes.

After offering current versions of its Nintendo and Super Nintendo controllers, the Japanese manufacturer recently tackled another reproduction of a mythical object: the iconic pad of its Nintendo 64. On the occasion of the extension of the Nintendo Switch Online, including a catalog of N64 games for an additional payment, it is therefore possible to buy an official wireless edition of this accessory with ergonomics as cult as it is questionable. Or at least he was possible to buy it.

No stock until 2022 for the N64 controller?

Sold for € 49.99, the Nintendo 64 controller has been strongly criticized by thousands of players, attacking the policy of the Japanese giant who does not hesitate to make new with old while offering full prices. And yet, it is clear that the product has found its way without any problem: on the French store, it is said that the product is now “unavailable” while the American version indicates a return … “In 2022”.

A complete out of stock for the N64 controller, which continues to generate enthusiasm despite everything, even twenty-five after its initial arrival. Obviously, this wireless version is now sold at a high price on eBay, some people do not hesitate to post prices exceeding 150 euros.





It remains to be seen whether the return of the product for sale next year only concerns the United States or also France., since Nintendo France did not mention a comeback in 2022 unlike the American branch.

Buy the OLED Switch for € 319 on Fnac