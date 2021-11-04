Switch: sales revealed, impressive scores but not as good as expected

Launched in 2016, the Switch continues its journey with confidence. And what assurance: Nintendo has just updated the sales figures and they are impressive, despite new forecasts for the decline.

Like many other players in the industry, it was at the end of the last quarter that Nintendo made its financial report, presented in a document complete: the opportunity to see the new sales figures of the mobile machine, and not only.

How many copies has the Nintendo Switch sold?

The answer is straightforward: As of September 30, 2021, Nintendo had sold 92.87 million Switches. A staggering score for a console launched five years ago and which should swell again and again, seriously threatening the PS4 and its 116 million buyers. More precisely, We learn that 3.83 million small animals were sold between July and September last: it is actually much less than during the same period last year, where 6.86 million Switch had found refuge.

A real slowdown, therefore, real and assumed. But what exactly is this due to? According to Nintendo, these declining figures are the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fallout of which is truly felt in 2021. Among other things, the famous shortage of semiconductors which slows down production and sales drastically: the Japanese firm has also decided to revise its sales targets downwards.

Smaller ambitions for the future, but still so much money

This coronavirus crisis, still far from over, therefore has a direct impact on Nintendo’s forecasts. Thereby, the Japanese group intends to sell 24 million Switch this fiscal year, i.e. until the end of March 2022 (for a period which began in April 2021). This is 1.5 million less than the figures initially estimated.

Where the manufacturer is strong is that despite lower sales targets, its revenue forecasts have increased by 4%. This is made possible by changes in exchange rates as well, as we imagine, with the OLED Switch which is simply priced higher than the other versions. In addition, in his document, the Kyoto firm also plans to sell 200 million games for this fiscal year, up from 190 million in the previous prediction.





Games that continue to sell by pallets

And games are one of Nintendo’s major strengths, which has a portfolio of extremely powerful franchises: as of September 30, 681 million Switch titles have been sold across the world, Nintendo’s new record. On average, that works out to 7.3 games for a console and that’s just a great result.

So to speak, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is neither more nor less than the best-selling game of the saga – more information can be found in our dedicated article here – while that Animal Crossing: New Horizons proudly has 34.85 million sales, propelling it into the top five best-selling games in all of Nintendo. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild also continue to hit the mark, becoming historical successes.

Short, if the COVID-19 pandemic stifles the sales of the Switch, they are still doing very well and the same can be said of the general health of Nintendo, which will still be able to rely on highly anticipated titles… like the new Zelda.

