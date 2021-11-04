More

    Sylvain Ripoll’s list

    Sports


    Sylvain Ripoll unveiled the list of players selected for the matches against Armenia on November 11 in Grenoble, and North Macedonia on November 16 in Skopje, as part of the qualifiers for Euro Espoirs 2023. Les Bleuets remain on victories against Ukraine (5-0) and Serbia (3-0) in the last rally.

    Following after this advertisement

    Expected as possible surprises from the list of Didier Deschamps with the A, William Saliba and Illan Meslier will finally be with the Hopes. Eduardo Camavinga will also be present, as will the two Niçois Amine Gouiri and Khéphren Thuram.

    Sylvain Ripoll’s list

    Guardians : Stefan Bajic (Saint-Etienne), Guillaume Dietsch (RFC Seraing), Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

    Defenders : Loic Bade (Stade Rennais), Benoit Badiashile (AS Monaco), Melvin Bard (OGC Nice), Malo Gusto (Olympique Lyonnais), Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan), William Saliba (Olympique de Marseille), Adrien Truffert (Stade Rennais)


    Environments : Alexis Beka Beka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Maxence Caqueret (Olympique Lyonnais), Joris Chotard (Montpellier), Sofiane Diop (AS Monaco), Enzo Le Fée (Lorient), Khéphren Thuram (OGC Nice)

    Forwards : Amine Adli (Bayer Leverkusen), Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyonnais), Mohamed-Ali Cho (Angers), Amine Gouiri (Olympique Lyonnais), Arnaud Kalimuendo (RC Lens), Nathan Ngoumou (Toulouse)


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleFuel at cost price: which supermarkets have decided to extend the operation?
    Next articleJean-Luc Lahaye accused of rape: what we know

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC