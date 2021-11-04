Sylvain Ripoll unveiled the list of players selected for the matches against Armenia on November 11 in Grenoble, and North Macedonia on November 16 in Skopje, as part of the qualifiers for Euro Espoirs 2023. Les Bleuets remain on victories against Ukraine (5-0) and Serbia (3-0) in the last rally.

Following after this advertisement

Expected as possible surprises from the list of Didier Deschamps with the A, William Saliba and Illan Meslier will finally be with the Hopes. Eduardo Camavinga will also be present, as will the two Niçois Amine Gouiri and Khéphren Thuram.

Sylvain Ripoll’s list

Guardians : Stefan Bajic (Saint-Etienne), Guillaume Dietsch (RFC Seraing), Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

Defenders : Loic Bade (Stade Rennais), Benoit Badiashile (AS Monaco), Melvin Bard (OGC Nice), Malo Gusto (Olympique Lyonnais), Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan), William Saliba (Olympique de Marseille), Adrien Truffert (Stade Rennais)





Environments : Alexis Beka Beka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Maxence Caqueret (Olympique Lyonnais), Joris Chotard (Montpellier), Sofiane Diop (AS Monaco), Enzo Le Fée (Lorient), Khéphren Thuram (OGC Nice)

Forwards : Amine Adli (Bayer Leverkusen), Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyonnais), Mohamed-Ali Cho (Angers), Amine Gouiri (Olympique Lyonnais), Arnaud Kalimuendo (RC Lens), Nathan Ngoumou (Toulouse)