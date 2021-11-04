Take-Two (GTA 5): more details on the canceled game, designed by the developers of Mafia 3

In a conference on its results, Take-Two revealed the cancellation of a secret game, resulting in a huge loss of money. Other details are coming to us today, allowing the case to be further substantiated …

Just yesterday, we gave you an intriguing announcement: Take-Two, the firm behind Rockstar (GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption II) and 2K Games, has canceled development of a secret game. The amount of money lost being colossal, we wondered what title it could be: for many, it was none other than Agent, the famous spy game designed by the creators of Grand Theft Auto sunk into oblivion. It would ultimately be… nothing.

Volt, the mysterious game of Hangar13

According to Jason schreier, famous Bloomberg journalist specializing in video games, the project in question would actually be “Volt”, the code name for a video game being designed in the corridors of Hangar13. The studio is known to have spawned Mafia III: after first unsuccessful attempts for a fourth episode, the firm would then have looked into this unprecedented site in 2017.





This is not the first time that we have heard of Volt since last summer, upstream of E3, he had already been the victim of a leak: we learned then that it was a game halfway between Saints Row and Call of Cthulhu, or a frankly surprising alliance. Jason Schreier confirms that the app has taken many forms since its first sketches four years ago, subject to several reboots, technological problems and logistical concerns due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Otherwise more alarming, we also learn that Volt’s cancellation has just emerged on the web before the developers themselves were aware of this drastic decision. Hangar13 and Take-Two would meet today to decide on the visibly crucial next steps.

Perhaps we will have more official information in the next few days.