Tanguy Ndombélé first recruit of Xavi?

FC Barcelona is already preparing its transfer window. While waiting for the officialization of the arrival of Xavi on the bench, the Blaugrana leaders are working to meet the expectations of their future coach. The Spanish technician would particularly like to strengthen himself in the midfield and Sport indicates that the people of Barcelona have an eye on Tanguy Ndombélé (24 years old). The French international, under contract until 2025, was already close to leaving Tottenham last summer. Barça would have also refused that Ndombélé be included in the transfer of Emerson Royal, who arrived in London on the last day of the transfer window.





Even so, the Spurs would have started negotiations to recruit Franck Kessié, midfielder of AC Milan at the end of his contract in June 2022. An arrival that could push the French towards the exit. If this track did not succeed, Sport reveals that Barcelona would also have ticked the names of Denis Zakaria, player of Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Boubacar Kamara, who benefited from an exit voucher during the last summer transfer window, but who had finally remained at Olympique de Marseille, where his contract runs until June 2022.