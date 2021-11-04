Tea dances and mussels and chips evenings behind the rebound of Covid-19 in Creuse

The incidence rate of the Creuse continues to soar. This Wednesday, November 3, it stands at 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It’s about worst number in Nouvelle Aquitaine. The incidence rate even climbs to 200 for those over 65. According to the Regional Health Agency (ARS), the situation is notably linked to several clusters which developed during tea dances, pétanque competitions or even mussels and fries evenings.

The people of Creus are too relaxed during festive gatherings

Last week, 117 Creusois tested positive for covid-19. Among them, fifty people (that is to say almost half), had participated in tea dances, pétanque competitions, mussels and chips evenings or birthday meals at the restaurant, after which clusters have declared themselves.

Two-thirds of infected people last week were over 65. For the Regional Health Agency, the Creusois are slacking off too much. The ARS reminds that we must keep the barrier gestures, in particular during indoor gatherings.

A person in intensive care at Guéret hospital

This rebound in the epidemic has a consequence: for the first time in months one person is in intensive care at Guéret hospital. His state of health is not alarming. The number of patients hospitalized in the department is also increasing.

To counter the virus, health authorities continue to promote the vaccine against Covid-19. The ARS asks all people over 65 to get their third dose of vaccine.

The mask becomes compulsory again in the Creuse schools

At the same time, the Ministry of National Education communicated this Wednesday evening the list of the 39 departments concerned by the return of the compulsory mask to primary school from the start of the school year on Monday, November 8. La Creuse is part of the list.

In reality, all metropolitan departments with an incidence rate above 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for several days are concerned.

Return of the mask to the street?

Guest of France Bleu Creuse Thursday November 4, the prefect does not rule out further tightening sanitary measures. “I can make the mask compulsory in places that require the health pass, prohibit festive events as was the case in the spring, or even re-establish the wearing of a mask outside”, details Virginie Darpheuille. The prefect will bring together the elected officials of Creuse on Monday, collect their suggestions and will make decisions based on the evolution of the epidemic figures.

The prefect insists that vaccination and barrier gestures are our only two weapons to curb the coronavirus. “The festive gatherings have resulted in the contamination of people over 65. The incidence rate has quadrupled for these elderly people in one week in Creuse. In them, vaccine protection has diminished because they have had their second dose. six, eight or nine months ago. In order for the situation to improve, you need to do your third dose, the booster dose for those over 65. Do not kiss or shake hands and carry The mask.”