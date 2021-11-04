Team of France – Blues – This time, the Giroud case is settled (almost) for good by Didier Deschamps

It would now take a monumental massacre for Olivier Giroud to become the top scorer in the history of the Blues. And the real trend is that it stops at five tiny units of Thierry Henry. To tell the truth, we do not see how it could be otherwise even if with Didier Deschamps, we must never say never. The Karim Benzema episode reminded us forcefully last May. But, absent from the last three lists, the center forward of the world champions has never seemed so far from Clairefontaine. If, in September or October, his absence could be explained by unfavorable circumstances, this time it seems to seal his future and Deschamps’ decision against him. Bad news for Giroud: it is no longer limited to the athlete, whatever the coach says.

For the international re-entry in August, Deschamps had justified his choice as follows: “It is a sporting choice of the moment. There is competition with the return of Anthony Martial.“More often holder in Manchester, Martial had arguments, and the absence of Giroud could also be understood as a temporary sanction after his awkward outings during the preparation of the Euro. A month later, after having contracted the Covid then Suffered from lumbago, Giroud was unable to join Clairefontaine, and Martial was rather at ease in September with the Blues. “I make sporting choices compared to other players who are present and who gave satisfaction at the last meeting“, then explained the coach.

“With Giroud, Deschamps is not resentful but he is not absolutely frank”

Martial is not there? Giroud either

In this month of November, the sporting criterion no longer holds. The former Gunner cumulates tenure with AC Milan, especially in the Champions League, and has scored twice in Serie A since the victory of the Blues in the Nations League. Martial, he was not used in Turin then Milan in selection, but he has especially not played the slightest minute with Manchester United for a month. The logical absence of the former Lyonnais from the list of 23 did not however benefit Giroud. Kingsley Coman returned to the squad, Wissam Ben Yedder and Moussa Diaby, two forwards who do not play in the Champions League this year, stayed there. The sporting criterion is much more debatable.

Olivier Giroud in discussions with Didier Deschamps during France-Ukraine. Credit: Getty Images

So why does Deschamps keep sulking Giroud? There are several hypotheses. That of the technical profile for example: Ben Yedder and Diaby have characteristics which bring them closer to Benzema for example. More surely, Deschamps has simply decided to turn the page. Holder in Blue from 2015 to 2021 almost continuously, Giroud would now be Benzema’s lining. A status that he lived rather badly at the Euro and his awkward exit towards Mbappé, like the one where he confessed “his surprise” at not having been warned of his non-summons, did not help his case. His relations remain fresh with the Madrilenian and the Parisian.

Deschamps decides in favor of those who now hold the keys

Deschamps maintains a form of logic by deciding in favor of those who now hold the keys and who shone in October. We could strongly foresee it since the start of the school year. The latter list endorsed it, even if the coach will never admit it. This time, he did not have to justify his choice. No question, no allusion concerned the absence of Giroud. As if it was no longer debating, as if it was now the rule.

