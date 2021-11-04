Tesla superchargers: opening up to competition with cheaper rates than at Ionity

In the Netherlands, Tesla is opening a few Superchargers to competing vehicles and the price of a charge – fast – remains cheaper than that of an Ionity terminal. Not sure that Tesla owners are delighted to share their backyard …

Last July, Elon Musk announced on Twitter the opening to competition of his network of Superchargers: “We will be opening our Superchargers network to other electric vehicles later this year.” It was not the first time that the opening to all of Superchargers was mentioned.

Already in 2014, Elon Musk himself said he was not opposed to it, provided that the other car manufacturers put their hand in the portfolio to ensure the development of the network. We do not know if the competition has opened its wallet, but the fact remains that Tesla proceeded to the opening of its Superchargers. At least, a tiny part. Indeed, the American manufacturer has launched a pilot phase in the Netherlands with ten freely accessible charging stations. Thus, the Dutch driving an electric vehicle other than a Tesla will be able to benefit from fast charging (up to 250 kW). However, before being able to connect, it will be imperative to download the Tesla mobile application, which now includes the “Charge Your Non-Tesla” function, and to enter your bank details.





As for the price, it is already known: 0.57 € / kWh against 0.36 € / kWh for Tesla owners. Supercharger prices differ from country to country, and even from region to region. In the Netherlands, the price per kilowatt hour is 0.24 €.

This should please owners of electric vehicles with slow and fast charging who will be spoiled for choice as to the location, knowing that a Tesla charging station offers, in general, between 10 and 12 locations against 4. , or even 5 places with Ionity …

It is much cheaper than a charge made from an Ionity terminal which, it should be remembered, bills per minute, or 0.59 € for the average customer. On the other hand, a price of 0.30 € / min is offered to people owning a vehicle of one of the members of the consortium at the origin of the European network (Ford, Hyundai, Kia, the Volkswagen group, BMW and Daimler).

According to the Dutch site AutoRAI Quoted by Clean Automobile, Tesla plans to offer a subscription billed at € 13 / month to benefit from a preferential rate of € 0.24 / kWh.

In addition, the American manufacturer announces on its website the introduction of a financial penalty (between 0.50 and 1 € / min) in the event of unjustified occupancy. This will apply as soon as the charge is complete or the docking capacity of the station reaches 100%.