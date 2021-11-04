the advanced summary of episode 265 of Friday, November 5

In Here it all begins, Tom continues his approach to Salomé by offering to shoot a video. Clotilde is determined to keep Simony from doing any harm. Ludivine discovers her brother’s secret.
Friday November 5 in Here it all begins, who will see Gabrielle, the ex of Landiras, land and will welcome a star of More beautiful life… During her lesson, Simony congratulates Kelly on her recipe but criticizes Amber’s. He then asks the latter to follow him and accuses him of having left the note in his jacket. Ambre (Claire Romain, also polyamorous in life) ensures that it does not come from her but Simony threatens her: “you continue your delusions, I crush you.“For her part, Célia comes back to Simony (Xavier Lafitte) to try to integrate the masterclass, but he refuses, by making her dangle an internship in his restaurant.
Simony seems to find a new victim
Amber tells everything to Deva (Kathy Packianathan), who wonders who might have written the note. Clotilde then confronts Simony about her attitude towards Deva and threatens him, but he responds by threatening her in turn to bring out an old file on her. Olivia arrives at this moment and she learns that Clotilde and Simony met nineteen years ago in London in a restaurant. Clotilde then reveals to Deva and Amber her plan to prevent Simony from harming them. At the end of Simony’s masterclass, Clotilde puts pressure on him by whispering something to Antoine. Olivia, for her part, feels that there is a discomfort between the two teachers. Later, Simony offers Celia a private lesson and tells her: “We don’t tell anyone.“
Ludivine disapproves of her brother’s behavior
While Noémie must answer the phone to a supplier, Stella replaces her to take care of Gaëtan’s ankle. Stella offers the young man an afternoon walk, just the two of them. He accepts and, during this walk, they end up kissing, while feeling guilty. Ludivine (Alizée Bochet makes revelations about the return of her character) surprises them in the distance. She comes back to help Noémie tidy up the restaurant and decides to cover her brother. Then, Ludivine reproaches the latter for betraying Noémie. “If you knew how much it eats my stomach“, he answers sheepishly.
Tom continues his advances with Salomé
Tom (why Tom Darmon doesn’t want to shoot with his grandfather) visits Salomé in the kitchen and offers her to shoot an ASMR video. He understands in passing that Anaïs warned Salomé, but she ends up agreeing to shoot the video. Anaïs later taunts Salomé about Tom’s flirtation plan and tries to dissuade her. When she discovers the shoot, she has difficulty concentrating and prefers to give up. Tom wants to stay with her and kisses her. She tells him that she doesn’t feel ready. “Why are you heating me up for nothing?“, Tom launches at him, then the tone rises between the two students until Salomé leaves. Should the fans give up seeing Maxime and Salomé one day as a couple?