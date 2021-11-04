the alert threshold exceeded in 60 departments

It is a curve which goes up slowly, but surely. The rise in cases of Covid-19 has been going on for a few weeks, giving rise to scenes that we had almost forgotten. In the Somme, massive screening sessions have started, some hospitals are reopening Covid units.

Free screening since November 3 in Folleville, in the Somme, where the rate of contamination sharply increased at the end of October. In an attempt to break the transmission chain of the Covid-19, The regional health agency has opened an ephemeral screening center. A rise in cases which can be explained in particular by the slackening of barrier gestures. In Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), where the incidence rate exceeds the alert threshold, the prefect extended the obligation to wear a mask until November 15.







The number of positive cases per day is 5,800, ie an increase of 10% but the situation is not that of last year. The vaccination coverage rate of the French population is 76%, “which protects us from serious forms and from a potential hospital crisis linked to the saturation of intensive care services”, indicates a scientist. Some CHU are preparing despite everything to receive an influx of patients. In Limoges (Haute-Vienne), the infectious diseases department is already full. “It’s more than a thrill, it feels like we’re at the start of the fifth wave”, says Prof. François Vincent, pulmonologist at the Limoges University Hospital. In this hospital, beds that had been closed for five months are put back into service.