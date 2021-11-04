The antivaxers call it Pfizergate … Should we be worried about the revelations on a subcontractor of the anti-Covid vaccine trials?

Revelations call into question a subcontractor of clinical trials of the anti-Covid vaccine from Pfizer and Bio’N’Tech. Not enough to cast doubt on the efficacy and safety of the Comirnaty® vaccine. Explanations.

Thunderclap or a simple storm in a glass of water? The revelations of the British Medical Journal have, in any case, largely fed the antivax and / or conspiracy propaganda with a #PfizerGate hashtag at the top of the most talked about subjects on Twitter for several days. The latter denounce what they see as an unprecedented scandal affecting the most sensitive subject of the moment: anti-Covid vaccines.

So what is it really? L’Indépendant takes stock of the information currently available on this case.

What is the subject raised?

The BMJ article discusses irregularities in the way of conducting clinical trials of Ventavia, one of the many subcontractors of Pfizer. On behalf of Pfizer, Ventavia, a company specializing in research, had recruited, in 2020, more than 1,000 participants at three sites in the clinical trials of the anti-Covid vaccine developed by Bio-N-Tech.

Brook Jackson, a now ex-employee, denounced to her executives, Pfizer and the FDA (the American drug agency) several questionable practices of her employer in the conduct of phase 3 trials, decisive in obtaining approval for placing on the market.

– Participants placed in a corridor after the injection and not supervised by clinical staff

– Lack of timely follow-up of patients with adverse events

– Protocol deviations that have not been reported

– Vaccines were not stored at appropriate temperatures

– Laboratory samples were mislabelled

– Targeting of Ventavia staff to report this type of problem.





Are clinical trials called into question?

Pfizer’s Covid vaccine clinical trial was registered under number NCT04368728 and involved approximately 44,000 participants at 153 sites around the world and involved many other research companies and academic centers other than Ventavia. This pointed out subcontractor carried out only 2% of clinical trials. There is, obviously, not enough elements to call into question the totality of the tests knowing that the article which denounces the practices is incomplete. In fact, it lacks the proofs advanced by its author (photos, documents, etc.) but also a fundamental element: were the results of this test different from others carried out around the world? The article does not answer it.

In addition, one year after the clinical trials, it is the results of the injections that are now valid. With 7.3 billion doses of vaccines injected worldwide, tracking data has never been so rich. For Pfizer, they have never questioned the results of clinical trials, whether on the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccine as for its non-dangerousness.

What control carried out on the tests?

The article indicates that the FDA did conduct random checks on 1% of the subcontracting companies. Controls which did not concern Ventavia. All the companies controlled obviously did not have the same practices as the American research center today pointed out and no irregularities seem to have been noted.

What reliability on the elements identified?

In addition to concrete elements, there is also a crucial element missing from this article: the contradictory. None of the companies involved were contacted by the author and therefore could not provide any answers to the accusations.

According to Numerama, the personality of the author of the article, Paul Thacker, is quite murky. He would thus be “known for articles bordering on conspiracy”. “He had already taken anti-scientific positions on 5G (and therefore false), through which he distorted the facts that had been presented to him.”

What do the respondents say?

This is the problem with this type of controversy relayed by social networks. This Thursday, November 4, neither Pfizer, Ventavia, nor the FDA had yet communicated on this subject. A silence which is seen, by conspirators, as proof of guilt.

The most delicate point remains: despite the alerts, Pfizer continued to call on Ventavia for trials to assess its vaccine in young people, pregnant women and as a booster dose. A negligence on which the laboratory will have to explain itself whatever happens.