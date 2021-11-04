the armourer evokes a “sabotage” – Liberation

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers advance the theory of a malicious act to explain how a live bullet killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust”.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the gunsmith responsible for the firearms for the filming of the western Rust, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on October 21. She was hit by a live bullet that was in the gun handed to Alec Baldwin presenting it to him as a harmless weapon. An accident that could be the consequence of “sabotage”, according to lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The latter told NBC television that their client had loaded the revolver with ammunition from a box of dummy cartridges, and that she did not know anything about the origin of the real bullet responsible for the accident.

“We’re assuming someone must have put the actual ammunition in this box. If you think about it, the person who put this real ammunition in the box of dummy cartridges must have wanted to commit sabotage on the set ”, said Jason Bowles. “This is the only reason to do such a thing”, insisted the lawyer.

“Unattended”

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, combined the functions of gunsmith and assistant props on the set, and therefore could not monitor the weapons constantly. “There is a period of time, approximately between 11 am and 1 pm that day, during which the firearms were sometimes unattended” and during which the sabotage could have taken place, assured the lawyer.





Asked to explain why a member of the team might have wanted to sabotage the western, Jason Bowles spoke of the employees. “There are people who had left the shoot, who had left because they were unhappy”, he said. Many media have indeed mentioned the departure of operators employed on the set a few hours before the tragedy, due in particular to concerns about safety instructions and demands on their working conditions. “There have already been two accidental weapons discharges, and a planned special effects explosion that went off near the crew between takes… To be clear, there was no safety meeting. these days”, Lane Luper, a resigned, said in an email announcing her resignation, quoted by NBC.

No arrests have taken place at this stage of the investigation, but the courts have not ruled out possible criminal proceedings if responsibilities were established. The Santa Fe County Sheriff, who is overseeing the investigation, said “That there was a certain carelessness on this plateau”.

A few days ago, David Halls, the assistant director who gave the gun to Baldwin, told investigators he should have checked the gun first but failed to do so. He had already been fired from a shoot in 2019 for an accident with a weapon.