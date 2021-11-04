The AS Monaco group for the shock VS PSV Eindhoven

Here is the group selected by Niko Kovac for the reception of PSV Eindhoven, this Thursday (6:45 p.m. on RMC Story and RMC Sport 2), on the occasion of the 4th day of the group stage of the Europa League.

Return of European evenings at the Stade Louis-II. A month and a half after the victorious reception of Sturm Graz (1-0), the Red and Whites receive PSV Eindhoven, this Thursday (6:45 p.m.) on the occasion of the 4e day of the group stage of the Europa League. A meeting that will be broadcast in clear on RMC Story, as well as on RMC Sport 2, but also to follow live commented on our Twitch channel and in live-text on asmonaco.com.

Keep the head of group B

In the first leg, Niko Kovac’s men won 2-1 in the Netherlands, on the occasion of the 200e European match in the history of the Club, thanks to the first goal in red and white from Myron Boadu and an achievement in the last seconds of Sofiane Diop. After three days, AS Monaco are in first place in Group B, two points ahead of Real Sociedad, three over PSV and seven over Sturm Graz.

Before the shock of this 4th day in the Principality, here is the group selected by the Croatian technician for this gala meeting. Note that on the occasion of the All Saints’ Day holidays, tickets to attend the meeting are € 1 for children under 16. Go to the online ticket office.

AS Monaco group against PSV Eindhoven:

Guardians

Majecki, Mannone, Nübel

Defenders

Aguilar, Badiashile, C. Henrique, Disasi, Jakobs, Maripán, Matsima, Pavlović, Sidibé

Midfielders

Diatta, Diop, Fofana, Gelson Martins, Golovin, Jean Lucas, Tchouameni

Forwards

Ben Yedder, Boadu, Isidor, Volland

Medical point:

– Cesc Fàbregas continues his re-athletic phase

– Eliot Matazo continues his re-athletic phase

Relive Niko Kovac and Myron Boadu’s pre-match press conference.