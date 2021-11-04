The French government on Tuesday presented a plan to support the development of the French and European cloud sector in the amount of 1.8 billion euros.

The French government on Tuesday presented a plan to support the development of the French and European cloud sector (cloud computing) in the amount of 1.8 billion euros over four years, including 667 million euros in funding from the State.

For Europeans, “the battle for the cloud is not lost”, despite the overwhelming domination of American players in the sector, said Cédric O, Secretary of State for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications, who came to present the plan. in the Parisian premises of OVHcloud, the French star of the sector.

“This amount will be used both to develop innovative offers, to train more and ensure that French research works more with French clouders”, explained on BFM Business Cédric O, assuring that France “has the will to ensure that there are emerging French Cloud champions “.

According to figures cited by the government, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google alone hold 69% of the European cloud market against less than 2% for the leading European manufacturers (OVHcloud and Deutsche Telekom).

“It won’t be easy, it won’t happen overnight, but we believe in it,” says Cédric O.

A European issue

For Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud, the issue is also European.

“Data management is at the center of technology. We welcome these announcements which will help the entire industry to create offers. We feel that France is a driving force in this area, but the issue is also European. Europe must in turn position itself on technological sovereignty. Our values ​​are at stake, “says BFM Business Michel Paulin.

The 1.8 billion euros will be financed by the State (667 million euros), the European Union (444 million euros), and the private sector (680 million).





The plan should in particular make it possible to develop edge computing techniques, these new computing capacities which will offer a first level of processing for the piles of data that the connected objects of the future – for example, autonomous vehicles – will emit. .

According to Cédric O, “23 research and development projects have already been selected by the State, for public funding of more than 421 million euros”.

Protection against the “Cloud Act”

Among the examples given by the Secretary of State, several projects concerning “edge computing”, but also a project carried by OHVcloud aiming to create “an artificial intelligence platform accessible in the cloud, in a secure environment protected from influences extra-territorial “. An allusion to the American Cloud Act which allows federal agencies to access data held by foreign subsidiaries of American cloud giants like Amazon, Google or Microsoft.

“We must put the data out of reach of American jurisdictions. This is the meaning of the alliances between Cap Gemini and Microsoft and that of Thales and Google which will be the subject of extremely precise criteria the day they materialize”, declared Cédric O on our antenna.

Other calls for expressions of interest will take place at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 to finance new projects, in the field of collaborative work in particular, added Cédric O.