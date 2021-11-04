The Cac 40 continues to set records, central banks and companies reassure, Market news

Not even afraid ! The Paris Stock Exchange is chaining records. Benefiting from the optimism of operators, the index Cac 40 set a new high of 6,987.79 points at the close, after flirting with 7,000 points during the day. Better, he chained six sessions of increase in a row, which had not happened since April 2019. November therefore started off on the right foot, with a gain of 2.3% since the 1er of the month.

The eagerly awaited monetary policy decision of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), made on Wednesday evening, did not hold any surprises. ” She has announced the worst kept secret in history, ironically Jon Day, fixed income manager at Newton Investment Management. The gradual reduction in its quantitative easing program will begin this month with a $ 15 billion cut in purchases. It plans to cut an additional $ 15 billion each following month, to end the program in June of next year. “On the thorny issue of interest rates, the institution clarified that it will be cautious before raising them, while insisting on the character” widely »Transitory inflation.

BoE status quo

On the other hand, among our British neighbors, the Central Bank (BoE) created a surprise. Contrary to popular opinion, it did not raise its rates at Thursday’s meeting. However, she entertained the idea that a hike is imminent. ” The BoE preferred to wait a little longer in order to obtain additional data on the labor market. An approach that seems logical given that the workers’ assistance measures recently ended and it may be necessary to wait a few months for their effects to be visible ”, Estimates Paul Brain, head of bond management at Newton Investment Management.

Societe Generale and Veolia surrounded

If the Cac 40 has gained ground again, the variation of the day remains moderate: + 0.53%. Activity indicators published in the United States are mixed: weekly jobless claims fell to 269,000, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, but non-agricultural productivity contracted by 5% in the third quarter, unheard of since 1981, while the cost of labor increased by 8.3%, against an expected increase of 7%.





On the business side, the market has warmly welcomed Societe Generale and to Veolia Environment but it was colder with Great and Teleperformance. The title of specialist in outsourced management of customer service dropped 1.51%. The group has raised its forecasts for 2021 for the third time since January, but the market deplores a more marked deceleration than expected in revenues linked to Covid-19. Societe Generale even downgraded its opinion on the action from “buy” to “keep”. For this year, the group is now targeting revenue growth of at least 20%, at constant scope and exchange rates, against a previous target of around 18%. The current Ebita margin target (profit before financial expenses, taxes and depreciation) has also been revised upwards: around 15% against more than 14.5%. Also at half mast, the title Great lost 1.61%. The electrical equipment manufacturer has raised its objectives without creating a surprise. For the year as a whole, it aims for organic sales growth of between 11% and 13%, against at least 10% previously, and an operating margin of 20% to 20.5%, where the market expected 20 , 6%.

Conversely, the title Societe Generale appreciated by 1.02%. On the sidelines of the announcement of a nearly doubling of its quarterly net profit, the bank again lowered its estimate of the risk burden for the year as a whole. It is now expected to be less than 0.20% of outstanding loans, instead of a range of 0.20% to 0.25% when the half-yearly reports are published and 0.30% to 0.35. % at the time of the results at the end of March. For his part, Veolia Environment gained 4.24%. The specialist in water and waste treatment has confirmed its objectives for 2021, after seeing its results increase at the end of September, both compared to 2020 and compared to 2019. In addition, the group expects to complete its merger with competitor Suez at the end of the year.

At last, TotalEnergies took 0.79%. The expanded cartel is expected to keep production at 400,000 barrels per day in December as weekly oil stocks rose for the fifth time in six weeks in the United States.



