The Cac 40 still higher after the Fed, focus on publications and oil, Morning meeting

Financial centers are moving towards new highs, reassured by the announcement of a gradual implementation by the US Federal Reserve of the reduction in the massive amount of its asset purchases. The US central bank has also indicated that it will be patient before raising interest rates.

The ball is now in the court of the Bank of England, whose monetary decision is expected at 1 p.m. But before that, the market will react to the latest quarterly publications within the Cac 40, and in particular to those of Société Générale, Teleperformance, Legrand and Veolia Environnement. Axa will publish its turnover nine months after market close.

The doves always have the hand

The US central bank, as planned, announced that it will reduce the amount of its asset purchases by $ 15 billion monthly starting this month. However, she continues to insist that the surge in inflation is ” widely “Transient,” which suggests that the doves always have the hand Within the monetary policy committee, according to Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics.

The Fed’s statement provides some new information on the assessment of inflation, but the terminology remains surprisingly accommodating, continues Ashworth. The committee previously stated that “ inflation is high, largely reflecting transient factors, while the last press release notes that inflation is high, reflecting factors that are expected to be transitory “. According to the FOMC, these factors are “ linked to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy “.

To rise or not, that is the question for the BoE

This tone contrasts with the more aggressive approach of the Canadian and New Zealand central banks, as the Bank of England must announce its own monetary decision at 1 p.m. Opinions are divided on the possibility of a repo rate hike, with the market banking on tightening, while economists are more cautious. The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street is indeed facing inflation which should be twice its target and a reduction in household spending as the government cuts its aid for stimulus, including those aimed at the jobs while raising taxes, said Ana Boata, head of economic research at Euler Hermes, quoted by Reuters.





Oil prices continue to decline this morning, a few hours before the OPEC + meeting. The expanded cartel is expected to keep production at 400,000 barrels per day in December as part of its gradual uptick in pumping as weekly oil stocks rose for the fifth time in six weeks. Also to be followed, weekly jobless claims in the United States, as well as the evolution of productivity in the non-agricultural sector in the third quarter, with an eye on the cost of labor.

Societe Generale exceeds expectations

Societe Generale announced a near doubling of its net profit to 1.6 billion euros in the third quarter, thanks to the increase in revenues from its corporate and investment banking activities as well as to the decrease in provisions for bad debts linked to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the financial director, William Kadouch-Chassaing, will leave the group. He will be replaced by Claire Dumas, who was Deputy Financial Director since September 2017.

Great reported 4.1% organic revenue growth in the third quarter to € 1.71 billion. The electrical equipment maker says it increased its prices by 4.3% over the period and says it does not expect the supply chain situation to improve in the last three months of the year.

Veolia Environment generated a turnover of 20.36 billion euros over the first nine months of the year, against 18.71 billion a year earlier. The gross operating surplus appreciated to 3.14 billion euros over the period and the net current result stood at 667 million, against 149 million a year ago. The group confirms its objectives for the entire financial year.

Teleperformance recorded 20.8% like-for-like sales growth in the third quarter. The specialist in outsourced customer service management has allowed itself to aim higher, raising its 2021 forecasts for the third time this year. It now expects sales growth of 20% or more, at constant scope and exchange rates, against a previous target of + 18%. He also expects a current EBITDA margin of around 15%, against more than 14.5% so far. New levels for the group.



