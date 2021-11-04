The CHU of Guadeloupe confronted with a “massive asbenteeism” of its caregivers

YANNICK MONDELO / AFP The management of the University Hospital of Guadeloupe suspects that “convenience” work stoppages are allowing its staff absenteeism of a worrying magnitude (illustrative photo showing the entrance to the Pointe-à-Pitre CHU, on the 30th July 2021).

CORONAVIRUS – She bangs her fist on the table. The management of the CHU of Guadeloupe denounced Wednesday, November 3 a “massive absenteeism rate” among its staff, suspecting “stops of convenience” and leading it to consider “seizing the Council of the Order of Physicians”.

According to local hospital authorities, the absenteeism rate “in some nursing services is around 30%” with work stoppages which have been increasing in recent days. However, the Guadeloupe hospital center underlines “a compliance rate of more than 80% with the vaccine obligations” of the staff of the establishment, against 30% in mid-September.

“The number of sick leaves observed since October 25 is abnormally high in this period, compared with the identical periods of past years”, underlined the director of the CHU, Gérard Cotellon, by detecting an “inexplicable absenteeism other than by stops of convenience ”.





“Very surprising that everyone gets sick on the same date”

According to him, “the CHU is forced to pool several surgical and medical services as part of a business continuity plan”. He also called on “all prescribing health professionals to fully assume the responsibilities” and reserved “the right to seize the Council of the Order of Physicians and the General Social Security Fund of Guadeloupe about this situation” .

The deputy director of the Pointe-à-Pitre / Abymes University Hospital, Cédric Zolezzi, quipped to AFP: “It’s very surprising that everyone falls ill on the same date in such proportions”.

“We can imagine gestures of solidarity or protest even if these people are in order for what concerns them personally”, he continued, while the social situation in Guadeloupe has become tense in recent weeks against a background challenges to the vaccination obligation of caregivers.

About 600 of them were suspended, out of 3,300 agents, said Cédric Zolezzi, arguing that regularizations were also taking place “every day”, putting an end to the suspensions. “They have the change of their coin” because “80% of people who have been vaccinated have been under duress”, for his part commented Gaby Clavier, union representative of UTS UGTG at the CHU, interviewed by AFP.

