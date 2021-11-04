the CHU of Guadeloupe denounces a “massive absenteeism” of the caregivers

The management of the CHU suspects “stops of convenience” and plans to seize the Council of the Order of Physicians

The management of the CHU of Guadeloupe denounced Wednesday a “massive absenteeism rate” among its staff. According to local hospital authorities, it “is around 30% in some nursing services” with work stoppages which have been increasing in recent days.

The Guadeloupe hospital center, however, underlines “a compliance rate of more than 80% with the vaccine obligations” of the staff of the establishment, against 30% in mid-September.

“The number of sick leaves observed since October 25 is abnormally high during this period, compared with the identical periods of past years”, underlined the director of the CHU, Gérard Cotellon, detecting an “inexplicable absenteeism other than by stops of convenience ”. According to him, “the CHU is forced to pool several surgical and medical services as part of a business continuity plan”.





600 suspended caregivers

He also called on “all prescribing health professionals to fully assume the responsibilities” and reserved “the right to seize the Council of the Order of Physicians and the General Social Security Fund of Guadeloupe about this situation” .

The deputy director of the Pointe-à-Pitre / Abymes University Hospital, Cédric Zolezzi, quipped: “It’s very surprising that everyone falls ill on the same date in such proportions”. “We can imagine gestures of solidarity or protest even if these people are in order for what concerns them personally,” he continued, while the social situation in Guadeloupe has become tense in recent weeks.

About 600 agents out of 3,300 were suspended, said Cédric Zolezzi, arguing that regularizations also took place “every day”, putting an end to the suspensions. “They have the change of their coin” because “80% of people who have been vaccinated have been under duress”, for his part commented Gaby Clavier, union representative of UTS UGTG at the CHU.