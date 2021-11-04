The CHU of Guadeloupe denounces a “massive absenteeism” of the caregivers

The management of the CHU of Guadeloupe notes that the rate of absence of employees is currently “massive”. Work stoppages are increasing. In these times of application of the law on compulsory vaccination, which concerns all hospital staff, the coincidence calls out.

The management of the University Hospital Center (CHU) of Guadeloupe denounced, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, a “massive absenteeism rate“, among her staff. She suspects”stops of convenience“.

In this context, it plans to “refer to the Council of the Order of Physicians“.

Stops that multiply

According to local hospital authorities, the absenteeism rate “is close, in some nursing services, to 30%“, with more and more work stoppages in recent days.

“The number of sick leaves, observed since October 25, are abnormally high during this period, compared to identical periods in previous years.“, underlined the director of the CHU, Gérard Cotellon, by detecting a”inexplicable absenteeism, other than through stops of convenience“.

According to him, “the CHU is forced to pool several surgical and medical services, as part of a business continuity plan“.

What confirms the Deputy Director of the Pointe-à-Pitre / Abymes University Hospital, Cédric Zolezzi , which also evokes the adaptability of services, to cope with this situation:

Cedric Zolezzi



•



© Alex Robin and Olivier Duflo – Guadeloupe The 1st

Judgments of convenience?

Gérard Cotellon called “all prescribing healthcare professionals to fully assume their responsibilities“and reserved”the right to appeal to the Council of the Order of Physicians and the General Social Security Fund of Guadeloupe about this situation“.





Cédric Zolezzi quipped, to Agence France Presse (AFP): “It is very surprising that everyone falls ill, on the same date, in such proportions“.

“We can imagine gestures of solidarity or protest, even if these people are in order, for what concerns them personally.“, he continued, while the social situation in Guadeloupe has become tense in recent weeks, against the backdrop of challenges to the vaccination obligation of caregivers.

Cedric Zolezzi



•



© Alex Robin and Olivier Duflo – Guadeloupe The 1st

A logical situation, for UTS-UGTG

The contracts of about 600 employees were suspended, out of 3,300 agents, said Cédric Zolezzi, arguing that regularizations were also taking place “each day“, ending the suspensions.

The UTS-UGTG (Union of health workers) considers logical, the situation denounced by the management, in view of what the staff has been undergoing for several years and, all the more so, since the beginning of the current crisis. sanitary.

“They have the change of their coin” because “80% of people who have been vaccinated have been under duress“, comments Gaby Clavier, union representative of UTS-UGTG at the CHU, interviewed by AFP.

Gaby Keyboard



•



© Alex Robin and Olivier Duflo – Guadeloupe The 1st

However, at the Pointe-à-Pitre / Les Abymes University Hospital, “a compliance rate of over 80% with vaccine obligations“of the staff of the establishment, against 30% in mid-September, underlines Gérard Cotellon, the director of the CHUG.