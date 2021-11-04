the CNIL sentences the RATP to a fine of 400,000 euros

Buses parked at the Ivry-sur-Seine depot, May 5, 2020. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

The National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms (CNIL) on Thursday, November 4 sentenced the Autonomous Paris Transport Authority (RATP) to a fine of 400,000 euros, after noting that several bus centers had counted the number of days agent strike data in a file used to prepare promotion choices.

“The RATP [a] failed in its obligations, in particular because only data strictly necessary for the evaluation of agents should have been included in these files, explains the French gendarme of personal data in a press release. The indication of the number of days of absence was sufficient here, without it being necessary to specify the reason for the absence linked to the exercise of the right to strike. “

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Data protection: for the president of the CNIL, “there is a global awareness”

Facts denounced by a union

The CNIL was seized in mid-2020 by the CGT-RATP. Following this complaint, the RATP, which operates part of public transport in Paris and its suburbs, told the CNIL that four bus centers were affected by this practice (Bords de Marne, Quai de Seine, Paris Sud West and Rives-Nord). “The RATP recognized the illegal nature of these files and argued that such a practice was contrary to its general policy”, she clarified.





The checks carried out by the CNIL showed that the practice also existed in at least two other centers (Aubervilliers and Vitry-sur-Seine), alongside other shortcomings concerning the conservation and security of personal data.

For example, agent evaluation files were kept “For more than three years after the advancement commission” for which they are established, while their conservation was only necessary for eighteen months.

Finally, authorized agents could access all the data of all agents, including those working in other centers, and even “Extract all the data contained in the tool”, noted the CNIL. “Such a configuration did not make it possible to prevent a possible misuse of the data, and therefore to guarantee their confidentiality” she warns.

According to the press release, the RATP announced during the procedure measures taken to correct these shortcomings. The RATP group employed around 65,000 people in 2019. Its “Bus” department had around 16,000 drivers.

All of the breaches identified by the CNIL are based on the general data protection regulation (GDPR), implemented in May 2018 in order to strengthen the protection of personal data in the European Union.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers “Women are silent because they fear reprisals from colleagues and management”: at RATP, gender-based violence persists