The curious explanations of Mauricio Pochettino after the disillusionment of PSG in Leipzig

The matches follow each other and are alike for PSG. Once again, the Ile-de-France club disappointed in an evening when he knew he was expected. The draw (2-2) conceded in the last moments against RB Leipzig is annoying but in the content, the players of the capital can almost say they are happy to bring back a point from Germany. Jostled from the start of the match, they had a better period at the start of the second half, before letting the elements slip through their fingers, even losing ground in the last minutes. In total, Jesse Marsch’s players tried their luck 17 times! It’s one less than at the Parc two weeks ago, but it’s already too much for Paris.

“The match started very badly with actions against us. We were nervous afterwards. The Leipzig team has a lot of energy, we have problems, we knew that. We showed character, the sense of sacrifice. From that, we can build things. We had a lot of possibilities to lead more in the second half to kill the game. It’s a shame to have conceded this goal. But we will retain character and resilience. I am of course disappointed with the result ”, Pochettino admitted at a press conference.





Pochettino: “We had the best opportunities”

In the absence of Messi in front and Verratti in the middle, the Argentine technician had entrusted his attack to Neymar, Di Maria and Mbappé, also starting Wijnaldum, double scorer tonight. But regardless of the names ticked on the scoresheet, this PSG decidedly fails to find a balance between the three stars in front and the rest of the team. After a catastrophic start, PSG managed to miraculously reverse the trend on its only two shots on target (out of three attempts) in the first half and its only balloons touched in the opposing area.

“I’m disappointed, like the players, for the first 15 or 20 minutes. We had a lot of trouble getting into the game. This is the biggest disappointment. We regained our energy and scored two goals. We were calmer in the second half. We had the best chances. We did not want to give this image at the start of the meeting. “ Pochettino may also regret the last half hour of his team. After the too many missed opportunities by Kylian Mbappé, PSG ended up cracking under the pressure and the error of Presnel Kimpembe, who offered the decisive penalty in stoppage time.

PSG suffers too much

“We haven’t lost control, defended the Argentinean in front of the press after the meeting. We got it. We didn’t get it for the first 15 or 20 minutes. There is a final action in which the penalty is conceded. But we always come back to the same thing: football is about scoring in key moments, killing matches at the right time. Otherwise, the opposite can happen. ” This PSG has been impressively successful since the start of the season and has shown that its individualities can win matches at any time, including in the Champions League. But this minimalist recipe will not always be able to work …