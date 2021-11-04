the discoverable Italian bodybuilder by Novitec

Zapping Autonews Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid: the extreme off-road camping video

Novitec is offering the Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider in a supercharged N-Largo version, thanks to a complete wide widebody kit and fine mechanical preparation, like the one the fixed-roof variant benefited from last July. The two-seater discoverable will only be available in 15 units, like the F8 Tributo N-Largo coupe before it, which had also been sold in just a few days. The Italian Spider is distinguished by a significant increase in width, representing more than 21 centimeters at the rear axle, to seat the vehicle even more on the road. The result is an even nastier vehicle with an undeniable presence. The carbon fiber reinforces the sporty character of the Italian at the level of the front blade, the side sills and the diffuser at the rear.

More than 800 hp to move into orbit

Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider N-LargoPhoto Credit – Novitec





As standard, the Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider is powered by a sulphurous V8 3.9 twin-turbo developing 720 hp but the supercar, with its extravagant look, could not be satisfied with an original engine, however powerful it may be. This is why Novitec has put its nose in the engine of its N-Largo in order to offer it a power of 818 hp, or nearly 100 hp more than the original version, for a 0 to 100 km / h shot in only 2.6 seconds. The car only takes 7.7 seconds to spin at 200 km / h from the static. With a top speed of over 340 km / h, this limited edition model is more than mind blowing.

In addition to its exclusive purple paintwork and custom interior, the model shown in pictures by Novitec is also fitted with Novitec NF10 NL forged rims, developed in collaboration with Vossen. The size differs between the front (21 inches) and the rear (22 inches), where traction must be exemplary at this level of performance.