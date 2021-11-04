the Elysee soon splashed by the Veolia-Suez affair? – Release

A preliminary investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office will focus on the role played by the Secretary General of the Presidency, Alexis Kohler, and the gendarme of the financial markets in the operation to take control of the water giant by its competitor.

The document comprises twelve pages and it was sent to the national financial prosecutor, Jean-François Bohnert, on April 26. From one page to another, the main stages of what was the financial soap for the 2020-2021 season are repeated: the takeover of the French number 1 in water and waste treatment Veolia over its main competitor. , the number 2 in the market, Suez. This criminal complaint, that Release was able to consult, was filed by the main trade unions in Suez for influence peddling against five key players in this case, the presidents of the companies Engie, Veolia, the investment fund Meridiam or the secretary general of the Elysée , Alexis Kohler. On June 18, justice visibly considered that the facts put forward were sufficiently substantial to open a preliminary investigation. It was entrusted to the police officers of the Central Office for the fight against financial and fiscal offenses (Ocliff) who investigate the most sensitive cases in terms of economic and financial crime.





Flashback. July 31, 2020, in an interview with the daily business the echoes, the president of the energy group Engie, Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, announces that the question of the sale of the 29% stake he holds in Suez has been asked. The message is then …