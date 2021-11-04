the epidemic is on the rise, what are other countries doing?

In recent days, several countries have been facing a new rebound in the epidemic. From Germany to China via the Netherlands, new restrictions are being put in place

In China, no question of living with the virus a few months before the holding of the 2022 Winter Olympics. While the Chinese were called on Tuesday, November 2 by their government to store food, the measures to fight the Covid-19 harden.

In Beijing, 19 cases have been observed since October 17. Several neighborhoods have been combed through. Massive tests are carried out, especially in children, as well as strict quarantines. At least 18 schools in the city are closed. The Chinese state’s strategy seems clear, to act fast, strong and almost on a case-by-case basis.

Sad record in Germany

Germany, she is struck by a rise in the epidemic. The country recorded this Thursday, November 4, a record number of new infections with 33,949 additional cases in 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch institute. The previous record was dated December 18, 2020.

The situation is serious

165 new deaths in 24 hours were recorded. “The situation is serious,” commented Helge Braun, Angela Merkel’s right-hand man, on television. We are already seeing a massive load in hospitals in Thuringia and Saxony ”. While several German regions are concerned, the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, called for toughening the rules for the unvaccinated by prohibiting them in particular from access to certain public places.

Tension in Ukraine

On his side Ukraine is undergoing one of the worst epidemic waves since the start of the crisis. The Delta variant of the virus killed 720 people on Wednesday, November 3. The country is among the states with the most deaths in their latest daily reports – behind the United States and Russia – despite having only 40 million inhabitants.





The country also recorded 23,400 cases in 24 hours. The meager vaccine effort of the population, against a background of mistrust, is called into question. To date, 7.6 million people have been vaccinated, or less than 20% of the population. On the spot, the situation is tense in several hospitals, poorly equipped, while the patients are flocking.

[À LA UNE À MIDI] The World Health Organization is alarmed by the “very worrying” rate of transmission of Covid-19 currently in Europe, which could lead to half a million additional deaths on the continent by February #AFP 1/5 pic.twitter.com/Qt2CoHWmYL – Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) November 4, 2021

Strong recovery in the Netherlands

Still in Europe, the Netherlands are also affected. Despite an 84% vaccinated population, the epidemic has experienced some recent revival. With 7,711 new daily cases recorded on average last week (39% more than the previous week), the number of contaminations reached its highest level since July, as reported by L’Express.

We have a big problem with the coronavirus

The Dutch executive has decided to put in place a series of health measures. Among them, the return of the compulsory wearing of masks in closed public establishments such as shops. The health pass will be extended to museums, terraces and restaurants. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: “We live in a country where no one should be left out, but on the other hand, we have a big problem with the coronavirus. ”He finally advised his fellow citizens to favor telework and avoid using transport during rush hour.