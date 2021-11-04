More

    The Ethiopian capital under threat from the Tigrayans

    NewsWorld


    STORY – One year after the start of the war between them and the government of Abiy Ahmed, their forces approach Addis Ababa.

    The mechanics of the conflict that has been tearing Ethiopia apart for just a year now seem to be racing once again. Less than a month after announcing a “Final assault” Against the rebellious northern region of Tigray, the central government now finds itself on the defensive. According to corroborating testimonies, in recent days he has lost control of two strategic localities located
    400 kilometers north of the capital. An Ethiopian government source, confident, assures that Mass is not said and that there is still fighting between the federal army and the Tigray Defense Forces (FDT). But, while the state of emergency was declared Tuesday across the country, the municipality of Addis Ababa instructed its citizens to prepare to defend their neighborhoods …

    Read alsoEthiopia: government declares state of emergency across the country

    The capture of Dessie and Kombolcha, claimed this weekend by the FDT but difficult to confirm in the absence of independent observers on the spot, would constitute a turning point in this war

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 82% left to discover.


    Freedom has no borders, like your curiosity.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleAfter Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia, this anime is a hit in just a few days
    Next articleCarcassonne: a bed and breakfast owner is still waiting for € 9,370 from Booking.com

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC