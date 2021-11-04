The Ethiopian capital under threat from the Tigrayans

STORY – One year after the start of the war between them and the government of Abiy Ahmed, their forces approach Addis Ababa.

The mechanics of the conflict that has been tearing Ethiopia apart for just a year now seem to be racing once again. Less than a month after announcing a “Final assault” Against the rebellious northern region of Tigray, the central government now finds itself on the defensive. According to corroborating testimonies, in recent days he has lost control of two strategic localities located

400 kilometers north of the capital. An Ethiopian government source, confident, assures that Mass is not said and that there is still fighting between the federal army and the Tigray Defense Forces (FDT). But, while the state of emergency was declared Tuesday across the country, the municipality of Addis Ababa instructed its citizens to prepare to defend their neighborhoods …

The capture of Dessie and Kombolcha, claimed this weekend by the FDT but difficult to confirm in the absence of independent observers on the spot, would constitute a turning point in this war