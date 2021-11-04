the expiration of a certificate crashes several native applications of the system

A crash is a reminder of how connected Windows is, even when it comes to the system’s native applications.

At the risk of grinding our teeth, we can now consider that Windows is a system permanently connected to the Internet. A Bing crash that blocked Windows 10’s search engine had already proven this. It is again a failure that reminds users.

The screenshot broken because of the Internet?

For several days, Internet users have been complaining about problems in Windows 11. Certain applications no longer function like the screenshot tool. Upon opening, Windows 11 displays an error message explaining that the screenshot tool cannot be launched, without further explanation.





Microsoft investigated the issue and determined that it was related to an internal issue: the non-renewal of a certificate. As of November 1, 2021, Windows users can no longer open some native system applications. ” This is caused by the expiration of a Microsoft digital certificate on October 31, 2021 “.

This problem affects a few applications:

screenshots tool

the page counts (on Windows in S mode)

the touch keyboard, voice recognition and emoji panel

the input method editor

Windows tips app

Microsoft is working on an update to correct the problems, especially in S mode. In the meantime, the update KB5006746 of October 21, 2021 partially corrects this problem. If you are affected, take a look at Windows Update to try to correct the problem.