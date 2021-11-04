More

    the expiration of a certificate crashes several native applications of the system

    Technology


    A crash is a reminder of how connected Windows is, even when it comes to the system’s native applications.

    Windows 11: certificate expiration crashes several native system applications

    At the risk of grinding our teeth, we can now consider that Windows is a system permanently connected to the Internet. A Bing crash that blocked Windows 10’s search engine had already proven this. It is again a failure that reminds users.

    The screenshot broken because of the Internet?

    For several days, Internet users have been complaining about problems in Windows 11. Certain applications no longer function like the screenshot tool. Upon opening, Windows 11 displays an error message explaining that the screenshot tool cannot be launched, without further explanation.


    Windows 11: certificate expiration crashes several native system applications

    Microsoft investigated the issue and determined that it was related to an internal issue: the non-renewal of a certificate. As of November 1, 2021, Windows users can no longer open some native system applications. ” This is caused by the expiration of a Microsoft digital certificate on October 31, 2021 “.

    This problem affects a few applications:

    • screenshots tool
    • the page counts (on Windows in S mode)
    • the touch keyboard, voice recognition and emoji panel
    • the input method editor
    • Windows tips app

    Microsoft is working on an update to correct the problems, especially in S mode. In the meantime, the update KB5006746 of October 21, 2021 partially corrects this problem. If you are affected, take a look at Windows Update to try to correct the problem.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleMedvedev qualified, Monfils crosses the obstacle Mannarino, Gaston eliminates Carreno Busta … Relive the third day
    Next article“We lead a fairly normal life”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC