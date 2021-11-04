the film adapted from the cult comic has found its director

The film L’Incal is coming, and the choice of the director who will adapt the cult comic book of Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius should be divisive.

No one had seen it coming, but The Incal will indeed land on cinema screens. Incredible feverish and crazy dream imagined by the great Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius, the cult comic of the 80s will soon become a film, with a director who will leave no one indifferent: Taika Waititi.

Yes, the Taika Waititi popularized by Marvel with Thor: Ragnarok and soon Thor: Love and Thunder. What reminds us that the New Zealand director, noticed with Vampires in complete privacy and Oscar winner for Jojo rabbit, is definitely on the rise. He will also direct a film Star wars, would be in the running to take care of the Disney film Tower of Terror with Scarlett Johansson, is attached to a new Flash Gordon, must direct the pilot of the series adapted from the film by Terry Gilliam Bandits, bandits, and was supposed to adapt Akira in film. Without forgetting that he is also an actor, whether in his films (Hitler, at random) or those of others (the wickedly nasty business man of Free Guy).

He co-wrote the screenplay for The Incal with his faithful Jemaine Clement, and Peter Warren.

Launched by the group Humanoids (behind Les Humanoïdes Associés editions), La Boîte à Bulles and the magazine Métal Hurlant, the film The Incal immediately joins the list of the most exciting, expected … and risky projects.

Born from the incredible meeting between director Jodorowsky (The sacred mountain, El Topo) and the fabulous designer Jean Giraud (alias Moebius), The Incal first appeared in the pages of Screaming metal in 1980. It then gave rise to six albums (followed by other comics such as Before the Incal, Final Incal or the series The Meta-Baron Caste).

The story is impossible to fully summarize, given the dimensions of this dystopian sci-fi universe, but the story revolves around John Difool. This seedy little detective ends up with the Incal, a strange being with mysterious powers. Despite himself, he will have to manage this unique treasure, and face various threats. In shambles: the Techno-Technos, the head of state-dictator of the Earth, the Imperatriz or even the aliens Bergs, who all covet the immense power of the Incal.

Drugs are good

Celebrated as a pinnacle of comics, instantly seen as a benchmark in the genre, The Incal overflowing with ideas. Jodorowsky’s unbridled imagination and Moebius’ inimitable paw created a magnificent monster, by turns scary, burlesque, and spectacular. In other words, the very idea of ​​adapting The Incal is part of a suicide mission at all levels, except with the right artists in hand.

The choice of Taika Waititi then seems logical. He who had deconstructed the monolithic character of Thor in Ragnarok, in an offbeat SF fireworks display, demonstrated his appetite for barred and colorful universes. He has proven his ability to manage a large budget to both address the general public, and impose his universe. And with Vampires in complete privacy, Jojo rabbit or Hunt for the Wilderpeople, he explored a half-tender, half-wacky humor, which in theory fits perfectly with The Incal.





Thank you Thor so

The director obviously shared his enthusiasm for the announcement effect:

“Alejandro Jodorowsky’s films and comics have influenced me and so many others for a very long time. I was amazed to have the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice and everyone at HUMANOIDS for placing their trust in me for that “.

And Jodorowsky validates the choice of the director:

“When Fabrice Giger (boss of Humanoïdes, Editor’s note) presented Taika Waititi’s work to me, it seemed obvious to me that it was the right one. I have full confidence in Taika’s creativity to give to Incal an astonishing version, at the same time intimate and cosmic. “

Naked people and big rats, we can’t wait

It remains to be seen what exactly this movie will look like. No doubt that everyone imagines a franchise there, knowing that a new album from the universe of The Incal (nicknamed Jodoverse), titled Kill Dog Head, will be released on November 17, 2021.

The recent success of Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, proved that the impossible was not SF in 2021. Or a sign from the sky since Jodorowsky was working on an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s book in the 70s, which was finally buried (look Jodorowsky’s Dune), but partly inspired it to The Incal. In any case, a door seems to have been reopened by the spice, as proved by the restarting of an adaptation of Hyperion, at Warner. Which, after the spectacular failure of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, makes you want to not despair in the BD and SF department.