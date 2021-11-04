the first reviews of the sci-fi movie with Tom Hanks are here

The press got to see and say what they thought of Finch, the Apple TV + movie featuring Tom Hanks, a dog and a robot in a post-apocalyptic world.

Tom Hanks is renowned for two things: being a prolific career actor and one of the cutest personalities in cinema. Naturally, he was led to complete this happy picture of a genre that he has not yet too worn out: science fiction. So it is with Finch, post-apocalyptic film where the actor plays an old scientist who wants to prepare his dog for his death by building a robot, that he will be able to repair his breach.

We were treated to a trailer full of good feelings, optimism and caring, but could Hanks sell himself as a raw sci-fi character (even more so than in The Circle)? Apple TV + believed in it enough, anyway, and the film being released is imminent, the first reviews have fallen. Newspaper.

“A film as simple as Finch can get the protagonists to their goal with an ease that contradicts the sense of danger we are trying to create, but its real treasure is the group of friends we make along the way. ” IndieWire

“Director Miguel Sapochnik aptly places Tom Hanks at the center of almost every scene, letting the actor’s relentless charisma transport audiences through the End Times. Not only do we become attached to the character of Finch, but we want him. see the apocalypse escape. “ Globe and Mail

“Despite the grim backdrop, Finch manages to stay true to his concept by delivering a big-hearted, heartwarming, heart-warming, traditional family film backed by a true love of dogs.” Variety

Hanks Solo and Chewbarka in the Millenium Van

“Perfectly balancing the tension of drama with charming humor, Finch highlights the best and worst of humanity, and a memorable robot-dog friendship.” ScreenRant

“There’s not much unpredictable about Miguel Sapochnik’s sci-fi road movie, which could almost have been stitched together from lost footage from other films. the melancholy scenes take to the guts. “ The Hollywood Reporter

“You’re probably not coming to see Finch for his talk, but for Tom Hanks. The good news is, he’s not just a reason to go see the movie, but also the reason to stay and watch it. until the end.” AP News





The fine team, with their droid

“An adorable trio set in a post-apocalyptic world in this sentimental sci-fi that oddly has no sense of danger.” The Guardians

“Aside from the few pleasant subtleties in the performances of Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones, this film is deja vu. “ TheWrap

The end of the world has perhaps never had less of an impact than with Finch. The film relies heavily on Tom Hanks reacting to his robot’s clumsiness, in the midst of a world virtually devoid of humans. , it seems quite logical that he cannot move up a gear. ” Slant

Good old Tom who saves furniture (and robots and dogs)

In short, Finch seems to be good kid, where science fiction is just a thin backdrop for Tom Hanks to shine an umpteenth time of kindness and humanity. No need to be burdened with hope for a revolution in the genre, the film seems to be fully aware that it is based on the charm of its main actor.

One could almost find that a shame, when we see that the human, animal, machine triumvirate, however simple it may be, has many things to tell philosophically. In any case, if the canino-apocalyptic adventure tempts you, Finch will be on Apple TV + from November 5, 2021.