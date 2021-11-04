The Flore Prize awarded to Abel Quentin for “The Seer of Etampes”

Novelist Abel Quentin, who was also a finalist for the Renaudot Prize, finally won the Prix de Flore this Thursday, November 4. Preferred to My husband by Maud Ventura (editions of the Iconoclast), with eight voices, The Seer of Etampes (Éditions de l’Observatoire) recounts the controversy in which a retired academic finds himself. Former SOS Racisme, Jean Roscoff is overwhelmed for having written a biography of a black American poet who flees McCarthyism.

“Roscoff does not understand that he is prohibited from recounting the life of this writer he loves, because he is deeply convinced that he has understood something about him, and that a work does not belong to anyone , that it belongs to everyone “, the author explained to AFP in October. For the fictional poet, “there is no black literature, no white literature: everywhere there are men and women who seek and create “.





Creator, Abel Quentin is too. At 36, he published two novels under pseudonym, while he was practicing as a criminal lawyer. He is one of those for the defense in the November 13 trial which opened in Paris in September.

The author will henceforth be able to go to rest at the Cafe de Flore, which, as tradition dictates, offers winner of the prize a glass of Pouilly-Fumé every day for a year, on a glass engraved with his name. Created in 1994, the Flore Prize distinguishes “promising young authors, with insolent and original talent” and also endows them with 6,150 euros.