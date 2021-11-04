The fraudulent crypto Squid Game is on the rise again … with new pigeons

This is not the first time that the crypto world has seen this type of fraud. We saw this recently with CryptoEats. The daily The world even quantified this juicy vein in a cryptocurrency scam investigation published last year.

But we must admit that scams like those of the Squid are based on well-established mechanics. The authors of Squid have achieved what is called a “Rug Pull”, literally pulling the rug out from under the feet of those who have invested.

At first, the developers provided particularly addicting games organized by level. To move on to the next game, you had to spend money in the form of Squid, only 10% of the sum collected to pay the developers.





By doing so, the authors were able to raise a good amount of money. At the same time, they gave pledges as to the stability of their crypto, notably mentioning a partnership with Netflix (at the origin of the series of the same name) and a marketing director from Amazon.

The true nature of this cryptocurrency was revealed when the difficulties in withdrawing its money were announced on social media. Now, and more than ever, it is important to learn about the currencies in which you invest.