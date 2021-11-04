the free game of the week will send you exploring a sublime alien planet

Each week, the Epic Games Store offers one or more games to its users. A subtle and popular way to expand your video game library quickly and without spending a penny. The game of the week is already available, a title that sends its players to explore a sublime alien planet.

direction space

Until November 11, 5 p.m., anyone with an Epic Games Store account can pick up the game Aven colony on the Epic Games Store. A city-builder in which players are invited to make Elon Musk’s dream come true, namely to venture to another planet to found a colony, gradually transformed into a colossal city. Take the direction of the planet Aven Prime, located light years from our dear Earth and composed of a multitude of biomes.

Varied environments that you will have to colonize, taking care not to ruin your stocks. And for good reason, you will have to supervise the management of oxygen, water, food or even electricity made available to your colonists. It is up to you to properly manage the population of your colony, but also its expansion, by ensuring that resources are not lacking.





To make this alien colonization more difficult, you will also need to protect your colonists from environmental dangers and hostile creatures. Explore the planet’s past and build its future there as you explore local ruins before recovering artifacts, repairing crashed ships, and saving lost explorers. There is no shortage of tasks in Aven colony, a city-builder who received “rather positive” ratings on Steam, with 75% positive ratings out of the 1367 published.

Aven colony is available until November 11, 5 p.m. right there.

DON’T FORGET DOUBLE IDENTIFICATION

As usual, we remind you that you may have problems recovering the game on the Epic Games Store. No need to worry, however, since it is simply necessary to focus on two-factor authentication. You just have to activate it, and here are the steps to do it

Sign into your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to settings

and go to settings Click on the “Password and Security” tab

Enable two-factor authentication

Choose between authenticator or email or SMS authentication according to your preferences

It should be noted that the next free element has already been announced, and that it is the Epic Pack of Season Four of the game. Rogue Company.