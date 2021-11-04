The French swallow 4 kg of additives per year

Researchers sifted through thousands of products and crossed the results with dietary data from about 100,000 people.

How exposed are we to additives? The results of a study published in the scientific journal Science Reports and relayed by the magazine UFC-Que Choisir are scary. French researchers analyzed thousands of everyday consumer products in the laboratory and compared the results with the food consumption declarations of around 100,000 French people.

According to them, an average person ingests 155.5 milligrams of additives per day per kilogram of body weight. Thus, a person who weighs 72.4 kg (the average weight of the French) ingests 11.3 g of additives. This represents two squares of sugar per day and 4 kg per year. For people who consume the most processed foods, the figure climbs to 10 kg per year.

Risks of kidney disease, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer’s disease

The most widely consumed additives are citric acid, which does not present a proven risk to health, and modified starch. Some of its forms are suspected of promoting kidney and cardiovascular disease. In addition, among the 50 most frequent additives, a third are suspected of having deleterious effects. Mono and diglycerides of fatty acids (E471), sodium nitrite (E250) or even di, tri and polyphosphates (E450, E451 and E452) are all classified as “not recommended”, or even “to be avoided” in the evaluation of food additives from UFC-Que Choisir magazine.

The study also shows that 7% of the French population ingest doses above the risk threshold defined by the European Food Safety Authority (Efsa) of sodium glutamate (E621). This flavor enhancer is believed to promote brain degeneration and therefore increase the risk of Alzheimer’s.

This study reminds us that it is necessary to limit as much as possible processed foods, rich in additives, and to put seasonal fruits and vegetables on the menu more often.

