The Google Tensor chip, at the heart of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, no longer has any secrets

The Google Tensor chip is undoubtedly the greatest curiosity of the new Pixel 6. Anandtech has peeled it all over the place to better understand Google’s choices.

We tested the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and took a closer look at the Tensor chip. As a reminder, the Pixel 6 integrates for the first time a house SoC designed by Google which is called Google Tensor simply. Google would have planned to develop one every year, they could even create more powerful chips for Chromebooks for example.

The specialist media Anandtech took a closer look at this Google Tensor chip, they peeled it in all directions.

A chip designed by Google and Samsung

As expected, the Google Tensor SoC is a derivative of the Samsung Exynos 2100 found in the Galaxy S21. Google therefore worked hand in hand with Samsung to design its chip, there are many points in common between the two chips.

Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU 2x Cortex-X1 @ 2.8 GHz

2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.25 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz 1x Cortex-X1 @ 2.8 GHz

3x Cortex-A78 @ 2.4 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz GPU Mali G78 MP20 Mali G78 MP14 NPU Google edgeTPU

@ 1066 MHz Exynos NPU

@ 1352 MHz ISP Hybrid Exynos + Google ISP Full Exynos ISP Blocks

+ DSP Modem Exynos Modem 5123 Exynos Modem 5123

As you can see in the table above, the ISP (Image Signal Processor) or even the 5G modem are identical in both chips. It does not mean that the chips are the same, as you can see in the table, the CPU and GPU are different. Google used two powerful cores, the famous ARM Cortex-X1 instead of one on the Exynos. In reality, technically, the Tensor’s CPU is closer to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Google Tensor’s CPUs and GPUs don’t shine

In Anandtech’s tests, all three chips are very similar. The graph below is very interesting, as it compares the power to the power consumption on each core of the CPU.





We can thus see the Cortex-X1, but also the Cortex-A76. In aggregate scores, Apple’s chips, the A15 and A14, are much more efficient. As for the performance of the Tensor / GS101, it is slightly lower than that of the Exynos 2100 and lags behind the Snapdragon 888 by a notable margin (12.2%), while consuming 13.8% of more energy. This difference is related to the memory management by the Tensor chip, as well as a higher latency. This can also be explained by the cooling system, which is probably less efficient as we will see below.

Although the Google Tensor has double X1 cores as other Qualcomm and Samsung SoCs, Google’s chip does less well on GeekBench (graphic below). This is because the Cortex-A76 cores, the intermediate cores, are worse than the competition. This can also be seen in the graph above.

The difference vis-à-vis Samsung and Qualcomm will be more to be found on the GPU side. We find an ARM Mali-G78 GPU with 20 cores with 42% more cores than the Exynos 2100.

In practice, however, the results obtained by Anandtech are quite average. On paper, the massive G78MP20 GPU seemed like a juggernaut, but in practice it falls short of theoretical performance levels. The graphics performance of the Google Tensor chip is not better than that of the Exynos 2100, moreover, it is also handicapped by the design of the phones.

Indeed, the American media points out that the internal design of the Pixel 6 is closer to iPhone than to other smartphones, since the SoC is not glued to the display. It’s better for repairability, it’s worse for heat dissipation. Anandtech therefore measured intense heat points, especially on the left side of the phone near the SoC.

A unique neural engine

The element that is completely different is the neural motor. This term covers several components, including the TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) and the NPU (Neural Network Processing Unit). As an anecdote, it is the TPU that gave the Google chip its commercial name.

Here, Anandtech highlights Google’s impressive work on the design of the TPU. This is, according to them, an extremely impressive competitive advantage over other platforms, as it represents a giant leap in performance.

This explains the results we have seen on the photo capabilities of the Pixel 6, for example, compared to competing smartphones. The graph above shows only one aspect of this neural engine, the Google Tensor chip does better than Apple in many areas, including language analysis for example or image recognition.

Google designed a homemade chip to differentiate itself

We understand better why Google has designed a homemade chip for its smartphones. They felt that they could create value by opting for a personalized approach to achieve better performance and efficiency in the tasks related to artificial intelligence.

This work by AnandTech also shows the collaboration between Samsung and Google, while the American company does not mention it in its communications. Some of the defining features of the Exynos chips are found on the Tensor, especially energy efficiency. This means that the Tensor chip, just like the Exynos, is lagging behind Qualcomm’s Snapdragon solutions when it comes to battery life.

The same goes for the choice of a larger GPU. In theory, one could expect better performance. In practice, the design of the pixels is bad for heat dissipation. This first cuvée is not a disappointment, nevertheless there are weak points in the design and certain choices can be criticized.

In the end, the neural processor is the only area where the Google Tensor really shines. The natural language processing seems to be the strong point of Google and the Tensor, with undoubtedly a big advance on the competition. It will be interesting to see how Google evolves the future chip, the Tensor 2, to further differentiate it from Samsung’s Exynos.