The High Council of Public Finances considers the government’s inflation forecast “too low”

The High Council of Public Finances (HCFP) judges “too low“the 1.5% inflation forecast for next year, which the government has not changed,”despite rising energy prices and a clear improvement in the labor market“which could drive the level of wages and prices according to a notice published Wednesday.

On this point, the head of the economic department at INSEE, Julien Pouget, questioned by several deputies who are members of the Economic Affairs Committee in the National Assembly on Wednesday, bet on slightly higher inflation. “What should we expect? Assuming that the price of oil would stop rising, the spillover effects in services and manufactured goods should continue into the next year. Inflation could be close to 2% ” did he declare.

The other experts interviewed nevertheless expect a slowdown in price increases between 2021 and 2022. “Inflation expectations have certainly increased in recent months but they remain at moderate levels in accordance with the objectives of the European Central Bank. The downward trend in inflation should emerge in 2023 in the euro zone” said Nathalie Dezeure, director of macroeconomic research at Natixis.

The additional revenues were not used to repay the debt regrets the HCFP

The institution attached to the Court of Auditors regrets that the additional revenues garnered by the State thanks to better economic growth are not more devoted to debt reduction. “The High Council notes that, contrary to what it recommended in its opinion of September 17, 2021, the expected additional revenue is not devoted to deleveraging, but that it is, on the contrary, more than offset by an additional expenditure or measures to reduce compulsory levies “, he indicates in this opinion on the draft amending budget for 2021 and the revisions to the draft budget for 2022.

The draft amending budget for 2021 is presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday and the draft budget for 2022 is being examined in Parliament, but the government has introduced important changes to it, having pushed it to consult again, to its request, the HCFP, independent body responsible for assessing the credibility of budget forecasts.

During its first referral, the HCFP regretted a text “incomplete“, considering not being able to give an opinion on the forecasts of public deficit. Since then, the executive notably announced 10.2 billion euros of additional spending in 2022, in particular to support the purchasing power of households in the face of the rise in energy prices, in addition to those which will come into force from 2021 (additional energy check, etc.)

Added to this is the France 2030 investment plan, with an initial envelope of 3.5 billion euros budgeted for 2022 (including 2.8 billion in subsidies that will weigh on the public deficit), or 550 million euros. euros to finance the employment contract for young people.





Consequence: if the decline in the public debt ratio for 2022 is “louder than expected“, the debt to fall from 115.3% in 2021 to 113.5% in 2022 (against 116% in the previous forecast),”however, this is not the result of a reduction in the public deficit but of State cash management operations “, judge the HCFP.

However, he considers plausible the deficit forecast for 2022 (5% of GDP), while the deficit forecast for 2021 could be “slightly lower“to the forecast of 8.1%, due to”underestimation of income based on the wage bill“, thanks to a more favorable employment development.

Growth in 2021 higher than the executive’s forecasts

In 2021, revenues could also swell thanks to economic growth now expected to well above the government’s forecast of 6.25%. This forecast “should be exceeded, in view of the results, much better than expected”, of the French economy in the third quarter, which grew by 3% “, notes the HCFP.

The additional tax revenues that the State could then garner “would go to deficit and debt reduction“, assured Tuesday evening the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, at the National Assembly.

Wednesday, he said, still in front of the deputies, count on “3 to 5 billion euros“additional revenue from corporate tax, VAT and income tax,”according to the growth figure“in 2021.

(With AFP)