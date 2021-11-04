the host is afraid of ending up “in the street” with his little retirement revealed …

Patrice Laffont appears undoubtedly well disconnected from the reality of the French. Indeed, 3,500 euros per month is much more than what most employees earn in France. But according to him, it is a “Little retreat”. And so he confessed to Jordan De Luxe to be afraid of ending his life in the street. On the set of Non Stop People, the host and actor of 82 years would he have said too much? It is indeed without detours that he broaches the subject of his finances with Jordan De Luxe. But his speech may well want to be sincere and moving, it will have annoyed a lot of his fans. Objeko tells you everything!

Patrice Laffont fears having to end up homeless because of his “little” retirement

Patrice Laffont could have joined the career of his father, a famous publisher. But he preferred to write his own destiny. He then became first an actor. Then he officiated as a facilitator and this is where the general public got to know more precisely the man he is. In particular as the host of the show Numbers and letters. For 17 years and since 1972, he is the reference figure of the program. Then, as facilitator of Fort Boyard and of Pyramid, he is still talking about him in French homes. Patrice Laffont is a key figure in television. But since 2010, his television appearances have been occasional.

Guest on the set of Jordan De Luxe, Patrice Laffont therefore gives his news to the public. News that ultimately does not seem so encouraging, Objeko grant it to you. At least for him. Because for most French people, the retirement of which the host will complain is more than comfortable. For those who attended this interview, it was absolutely shocking.

“I am a cicada. I spent everything, I bought nothing. I am not in a bad situation, but if I live a few more years I will have a rather difficult end of life financially speaking ”, he said on the set of Non Stop People. Also adding that he could not count on the legacy of his father, publisher Robert Laffont either. Despite the prestige of this name, Patrice Laffont would apparently not have touched a “Big inheritance”.





“I have a father, we say the son of Robert Laffont, a great publisher, but who has never had a round of his life because he was like all the rest of the family, or practically all, not a manager. . He was an artist. I am too, we have no sense of money. Besides, I have no sense of possession. I didn’t buy anything, not even my apartment. “, added Patrice Laffont. Admitting, Objeko admits that he may not have been able to manage his money the right way.

A speech that does not pass to the public

Then, things get even more complicated when he goes into the details of his finances. Patrice Laffont ensures not to roll on gold and to fear major financial difficulties for his end of life. From the height of his 82 years, he thinks about his old days and believes that it will not be such simple days. “I never had any money! I earn my living because I work. I have a very small retirement and the day when I will no longer work, when there will be no more numbers and letters and there will be no more the theater, I will be in a bit of trouble! It’s like that, I’m 82 years old. It does not matter and I may die in the street ”, he said at the microphone of Jordan De Luxe.

Patrice Laffont therefore finds himself complaining of being in a delicate situation. But this same situation would be rather comfortable for the majority of the people who listen to it. Then, the Web is set ablaze upon hearing his speech. “I have an apartment that is already costing me money and I won’t be able to get out of it so I’ll leave it.” (…) 10,000 euros per month to be happy. “, concluded the host. But with 10,000 euros per month, it is no longer a nice retirement. Readers ofObjeko will agree, it is luxury. Indeed, even the 3,500 euros per month that Patrice Laffont considers to be a small retirement are ultimately a very large sum. But the host may not really have a sense of reality because of his successful career in television.



