the jackpot for Anzin-Saint-Aubin, a real chance for Hamel

At the café “Le Tof”, located in the center of the village of Hamel (800 inhabitants), where the boss broadcast the event on a screen connected from a cell phone, we didn’t really jump for joy at first. by learning the identity of the opponent for the seventh round.

The municipal sports star will therefore face Salouël. A Picardy team from the second district division like the Hamélois who dreamed of Valenciennes or Dunkirk. ” There was an element of frustration “, Recognizes the defender Thomas Renard who followed the case from his home. ” But we quickly recovered. It’s a real chance to endorse the status of national Petit Poucet for the eighth round. ” It remains to know the place of the meeting

: Lambres-lez-Douai (as in the previous lap facing Ailly-sur-Somme) or Douai.

Anzin plans to play in Arras

The problem of the ground also arises for Anzin-Saint-Aubin (D1) which holds its Ligue 2: SC Amiens. ” For the players, it’s madness », Loose the trainer Jean-Bernard Deltombe. ” But with Michel Etorre (his assistant), we have already sent them a message to remind them that there is also a match on Sunday in the league. “. For Etorre, the meeting against Amiens will also be special: with Philippe Hinsberger (the Picard coach), he won the event in the Metz jersey (1984), then successfully eliminated FC Barcelona a few months later in the Coupe des cuts. The Anzinois club is negotiating to welcome its opponent on Saturday, November 20 in Arras.

It is also the sensation in Tourcoing who finds the VAFC, three years after the narrow defeat (1-2) in the eighth round. If Carlos Da Cruz is delighted with a new party at the Van de Veegaete stadium, the Tourquennois coach will have to deal with the absence of defender Christian Fopa (operated on Friday in the face), the possible package of Benjamin Delacourt (groin), as well as possible suspensions of Lorenzo Souli and Amaury Dos Santos sent off Sunday against Aire-sur-la-Lys.





The regional draw: Anzin-St-Aubin (D1) – SC Amiens (L2), Cambrai (R1) – Raismes (R2), Dutemple (R3) – AC Amiens (N3), ES Bully (R2) – Feignies- Aulnoye (N3), Tourcoing (R1) – Valenciennes (L2), Calonne-Ricouart (R3) – Oissel (N3), Hamel (D2) – Salouël (D2), Wasquehal (N3) – Béthune (R1), Waziers (R2 ) – Beauvais (N2), Étaples (R2) – Quevilly Rouen (L2), Esquelbecq (R2) – Red Star (N), Monthléry (N3) – Dunkerque (L2), Loon Plage (R1) – Évreux (N3), Lumbres (R2) – Versailles (N2). Matches on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 November. Women’s French Cup: VAFC (R1) – Le Havre (D2), Cambrai America (R2) – Sarcelles (R1), RC Lens (D2) – FCF Rouen (R1), LOSC (D2) – Metz (D2), Quevilly -Rouen (R1) – Beauvais (R1), Bousbecque (R1) – St-Denis RC (R1), Calais Grand Pascal (R1) – Hénin-Beaumont (R1). Matches on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November.