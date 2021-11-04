the market continues to grow in Europe

792,819 motorcycles and scooters were sold between January and September in the five main European markets, which is 10.6% more than the same period in 2020.

While car sales have slowed, the two-wheeler market has continued to grow in five of the main European markets since the start of the year, the Association of European Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM) said on Wednesday.

With 792,819 motorcycles and scooters sold between January and September in Italy, Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, the market grew by 10.6% compared to the same period in 2020 and by 8.2% compared to 2019, says ACEM in a press release. The sector had been crippled by health restrictions in early 2020 but had rebounded strongly in the spring and summer, with the two-wheeler seen as a safe way to get around in times of a pandemic. This movement continued in the spring and summer of 2021.





Italian rebound

The Italian market notably rebounded by 27.9% year-on-year, the British market by 13.5%, the French by 8.7% and the Spanish by 8.5%, while sales fell slightly in Germany. (-4.9%). “Registrations for the first 9 months of 2021 show that the market has recovered», Commented ACEM General Secretary Antonio Perlot. “Motorized two-wheelers even exceeded pre-Covid 19 figures“.

“These results could even have been even better if it had not been for this global semiconductor shortage which affects the automobile and indirectly causes logistical problems for some motorcycle producers.Added Mr. Perlot.

The moped market (limited to 45 km / h) remained stable at 206,751 units over the first 9 months of 2021, after a strong increase of 13.7% over the year 2020, on the French, Dutch and Belgian markets, German, Italian and Spanish. The share of electric mopeds continued to grow (+ 22.2% over one year), with 55,836 registrations, and strong increases in France and the Netherlands.