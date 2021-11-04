the most Mustang of all

First presented in its two-wheel and then four-wheel drive form, the Ford Mustang Mach E has just arrived in a GT version. Yes, just like a real “Stang”, the 100% electric Ford SUV has a badge that has hitherto been reserved for the large V8. But does he really deserve it? Head to Croatia to find out. GT. Two letters that thrill American enthusiasts when affixed to the back of a Mustang. This betrays the presence of an atmospheric V8 and therefore, a hoarse roar at startup. But not this time. The Ford Mach-E remains electric but simply gains a few horsepower. This GT model develops 487 horsepower and 860 Nm of torque. It is obviously delivered as standard with the largest battery of 98.7 kWh (88 kWh of payload) which gives it 500 km of autonomy. This is slightly less than the less powerful models equipped with the larger battery (up to 610 km for the Mach-E 294 hp in Extended Range version), but on paper, it’s already enough. On the other hand, pure performance is clearly improving. We are now talking about 0 to 100 km / h in 4.4 seconds for our Mach-E GT, against 5.8 seconds for the fastest model in the rest of the range. Ditto for the maximum speed which gains 20 km / h and now tops out at 200 km / h. It still works strong! But that is not really breathtaking so far. Normal, there are 2,273 kg to set in motion. The whole thing is perched on 20-inch rims specific to the GT version, with red Brembo brake calipers. This contributes to the sportier look and sets this Mach-E apart from all the others. Moreover, specific elements are rare: GT badge on the rear, black roof and mirror caps, slightly redesigned front bumper and 20-inch alloy wheels… And that’s it. For the rest of the evolutions, it will be necessary to look at the endowment of series.



Interior and equipment up to par Where the real Mustangs seemed rather “old-fashioned”, while having their own cachet, the Mach-E him, made efforts. But fans of “Stang” will be disappointed by the sobriety. A good point all the same: hard plastics and other low-praise materials are becoming scarce. Instead, more modern fabrics and other trims enhance a very techno interior. Already, there is this huge central screen, a bit like Tesla, we can’t hide it. At first glance, we feel a little lost. Not very readable, the menus are difficult to access: in particular, you have to take your eyes off the road to change your driving mode. But we must admit that for the rest, it is rather well done. We navigate fairly easily from one interface to another thanks to shortcuts at the bottom of the screen. In one click, you return to navigation, air conditioning management or Apple CarPlay and Android Auto displays. All this while being well seated: the synthetic leather sports seats specific to our GT version offer good support. We can not help but regret the bucket seats of a Focus ST, much more enveloping and more Sport type. But let’s not forget that this Mach-E is called GT. For Grand Toursime. On this point, he confirms to us that he can fulfill his specifications by offering rather decent rear seats. On the other hand, if all the seats are occupied, the trunk volume may pose some problems: only 402 liters. The competition does better. A Tesla Model Y offers nearly 800 liters. Fortunately, the Mach-E GT offers 100 liters more under the hood. But can this SUV make a difference on the road? This is also where we expect it.



Driving a real Mustang? Now that we are well settled and that our little travel backpack already fills a quarter of the trunk, it’s time to get behind the wheel. You press the “Start” button, and nothing. We almost forgot. Don’t worry, if the noise is a big part of the sensations, the Mach-E GT walks loudly and lets you feel it, even in silence. The 0 to 100 km / h is swallowed in 4.4 seconds thanks to the 487 horsepower and 860 Nm of torque which come into action all at the same time. In fact, it makes it possible to stand up to the muscle cars which hide a large thermal block under the hood. On the other hand, electric aficionados who have already experienced the stratospheric thrust of a Porsche Taycan Turbo S or a top-performing Tesla will not be impressed. The thrust remains at a very good level: all the power goes to the ground and even in the wet! Moreover, in the dry, it is even difficult to spin the rear wheels (which however receive up to 70% of the torque), including with the assistance deactivated. The only problem is a fairly significant shortness of breath when you reach around 120 km / h. It’s amazing, one would almost have the impression of having a sluggish four-cylinder that lacks oxygen after such acceleration. At 100 km / h when we put our foot to the ground, we wonder where the 860 Nm of torque are. Where it usually takes a hard push on the right pedal to pass, the Mach-E GT struggles… but not all the time. Why ? In fact, Ford gives you four full throttles with full power before limiting performance. You will then see the acceleration / braking gauge go gray., and you’ll feel like you’ve lost half the stallions lurking under your hood. According to Ford, this helps cool the battery to preserve its charge and longevity.





Are we slipping? There are still other much more pleasant things behind the wheel of this Mach-E GT. We said it, the distribution of the 860 Nm of torque is such that 70% pass through the rear wheels in “Untamed” (Sport) mode. Thus, the SUV badged with a galloping stallion can offer a real sporting behavior that will appeal to thermal Mustang purists. On the wet roads of our Croatian test route, it doesn’t take much to slide the Mach-E GT’s butt off. When exiting a curve, we put our foot on the accelerator a little greedily, and it goes! Good, you have to be careful, the front axle tends to lose grip if you are too greedy. The curves will certainly give you pleasure. Yes, even without noise, especially since you can activate one, totally artificial, but rather fun and even satisfying. Still, the front end may not be sharp enough. Miserly in feedback, it is not helped by too light steering, even in the sportiest mode. Suspension side, this GT version has, unlike the classic Mustang Mach-E models, a MagneRide adaptive suspension system. This offers a more sporty behavior, especially to contain the 2,270 kg of the machine, while maintaining a largely acceptable comfort. Moreover, this truck weight is not felt too much under braking. The brakes have a very good bite, but quickly run out of steam in sporty driving. The “One Pedal” mode is difficult to understand but you end up getting used to it and enjoying the regeneration of energy to gain a few kilometers of autonomy.

Battery and recharging With a large battery of 99 kWh (88 kWh useful), the Mach-E GT offers a range slightly less than the AWD Extended Range model: only 500 km according to the WLTP cycle against 540 for the less powerful version. But that’s enough on paper! Especially since driving at a fairly intense pace, our test results in a consumption of 26 kWh / 100 km, or a little less than 400 km for a full battery. On a very winding part of our route and by exploiting all the capacities of the Mach-E GT, consumption soars to 39 kWh / 100 km. Once the battery is in critical condition, theoretically it only takes 45 minutes to go from 10 to 80% on a charger delivering 150 kW. On a type 2 socket with the charger supplied as standard capable of delivering 11 kW, it takes 9 hours to recharge the battery. Nothing inconsistent here, even if it remains complicated to face competition from California.



Competition and price: Tesla in a strong position The painful one is aptly named. The most powerful version of the Mach-E is displayed from 77,490 euros, almost 12,000 euros more than its brother AWD Extended Range with the same battery. And the bonus? You can forget about it beyond 60,000 euros. Except that faced with a thermal Mustang GT which embeds a V8 and earns a penalty of 30,000 euros, the difference is no longer so shocking. Big advantage on the other hand, if we forget a specific blue or orange paint at 1,300 euros, there is no need to tick many more boxes in the options catalog… The Mustang Mach-E GT already has everything. The competition, as we have already mentioned, is the Tesla Model Y the main rival of this Mach-E GT. In its Performance version of course, the services are also better. With almost identical dimensions but a much less aggressive price (from 66,990 euros), the Californian, on the other hand, has the advantage of performance: the 0 to 100 km / h is swallowed in 3.7 km / h. Fortunately, Tesla’s sex appeal will set it back a bit. Also pay attention to the future Kia EV6 in GT version. Displayed at the same price as the Model Y, the Korean will hit even harder with its 584 horsepower and a 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds. The Audi e-tron S, the Mercedes EQC 400 and even the BMW iX3 are also competitors, but less frontal and / or much more expensive.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Specifications Model tested: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Dimensions L x W x H 4.74 / 1.88 / 1.61 m Wheelbase 2.98 m Storage volume 402 liters + 100 liters at the front Unloaded weight 2.273 kg Power 487 horsepower Drums 98.7 kWh (including 88 kWh useful) Autonomy (WLTP) / recorded autonomy 500 km / 400 km Couple 860 Nm 0 to 100 km / h 4.4 s Max speed 200 km / h CO2 rate 0 g / km