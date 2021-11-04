the new Facebook name is already registered by a PC manufacturer

Facebook wishes to offer itself a new identity, and to do this, it will happen as with Google and Alphabet, via the change of the name of the parent company.

Mark Zuckerberg explained recently that the name change would focus on META, the objective being to separate the identity of the parent company of Facebook and its various activities, the group having a large portfolio of services.

Unfortunately, the name META has already been registered in the USA by a company specializing in the design of PCs for gamers. The name was registered last August for the fields of IT, laptops, tablets, and high tech products … A sector identical to that targeted by Facebook.





The two founders of META have already indicated that they were not aware of the Facebook name change project when they filed the name of their company, moreover nobody really knew anything about the name chosen before its revelation. last month.

Still, the opportunity arises for the duo to carry out a nice operation: they have already set the sale price of their brand at $ 20 million.

Facebook for its part has not yet reacted to the situation, and even though, $ 20 million is nothing for the group. Especially since Facebook could recover the brand without spending so much: there are many cases in which giants have managed to recover brand names without paying a penny to the original owners, various loopholes allowing this to be done legally.