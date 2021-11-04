The new Mini Countryman unveils itself

Since its takeover by the BMW group, Mini is trying things. All was not crowned with success, since models like the Paceman did not last very long in the catalog. The “Cooper” vein therefore has its limits, especially since the Mini is no longer as urban and compact as the original concept. Coupes and roadsters also went out the window, while Mini sought to rationalize the range to keep only the best-selling models.

And among them, the Countryman, the only SUV from the English manufacturer. The third generation is currently in preparation and our photographer has just immortalized it in its Cooper S version, still in gasoline and probably without complete hybridization.





This third Countryman will bring big changes. The first will be the transition from the former UKL platform to the new called “CLAR”, already used for certain compact models with front transmission of the BMW group. The particularity of this platform is to support both electric motors, but also hybrid and thermal. Mini should ignore the plug-in hybridization, since a brand new electric Countryman is on the program, and will share its organs with the new BMW iX1.

The other big development induced by the change of platform is the intake of growth hormones: the new Countryman will now revolve around 4.40 meters in length, then moving from the top-of-the-range B segment to the C segment. A true compact SUV which could allow Mini to attract a new clientele, perhaps less urban, but more family oriented.