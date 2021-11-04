The Office: James Gandolfini was paid 3 million not to star in the sitcom

Passionate about Hollywood cinema from the 10s to the 70s, he follows with interest the current evolution of the 7th Art industry, and watches everything that passes in front of him: French comedy, thriller from the 90s, Palme d’Or forgotten or films of the moment. And with the time he has left, series.

While the prequel to the series “The Sopranos”, “The Many Saints of Newark”, arrives in theaters this Wednesday, back to the period when James Gandolfini was debauched from HBO to join the series “The Office”.

Just ten years ago, in 2011, actor Steve Carell announced to NBC that he wanted to leave the series The Office, of which he was the star. At the time, he played for six years the main character of the sitcom, Michael Scott, manager of a division of the firm Dunder Mifflin, specializing in paper and office supplies.

The chain then begins to look for a replacement for Carell / Scott and among the names circulating, appears that of James Gandolfini. The actor, made famous for his role as mafia boss in the series The Sopranos, would have been approached, at least if one believes two former actors of the HBO show: Michael Imperioli (interpreter of Christopher) and Steve Schirripa (interpreter of Bobby).





At the microphone of their podcast Talking Sopranos, they revealed that NBC had offered “about” $ 4 million for Gandolfini to replace Steve Carell as head of The Office, and that HBO would have lined up $ 3 million to convince him not to join the sitcom.



HBO James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano



If Gandolfini had finished The Sopranos since 2007 and no longer under contract with HBO, he developed for the cable channel The Night Of, a detective miniseries. To keep Gandolfini involved on The Night Of, HBO has therefore disbursed this substantial sum, while at NBC, Steve Carell is replaced by James Spader, in the skin of manager Robert California.

Finally, the pilot of The Night Of starring Gandolfini will not air following the actor’s sudden death from a heart attack in 2013 but will be commissioned in 2016, starring Riz Ahmed, John Turturro and Bill Camp.

Today, the Soprano family is back on the screens with The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel to the series focused on the youthfulness of Tony Soprano, a character played by Michael Gandolfini, son of James. The circle is complete ! And the film has been in theaters since Wednesday: