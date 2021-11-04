the outbreak of contaminations in Europe in four infographics

Part of Europe is facing an epidemic recovery, particularly strong in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands where all indicators are soaring. We take stock with four infographics

A mask on the ground in Munich, Germany on November 2, 2021. Some Landers are stepping up health measures in the face of increasing cases of covid. © AFP / PETER KNEFFEL / DPA

Relaxation of barrier gestures, vaccine campaigns at a standstill … Yesterday, the German Minister of Health expressed his concern about “a massive pandemic“, essentially from”unvaccinated“. Since mid-October, the number of covid cases and hospitalizations keep increasing in Europe, especially among our neighbors.

Over 40,000 daily contaminations in the UK

This threshold had not been reached UK for three months. From October 15 to 30, the UK recorded more than 40,000 cases per day. If the population is globally vaccinated, which limits severe cases and deaths compared to other waves, the country is currently living free from almost all health restrictions, since early July. Despite the call from many scientists to react on October 20, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out the idea of ​​new confinement, and prefers to bet on the vaccination of the youngest.

In Germany, daily contaminations have more than doubled since mid-October. They went from 8,700 three weeks ago to over 19,000 on Tuesday. The same goes for the Netherlands, where more than 7,500 cases are now recorded daily.

To compare, France is doing well, with around 6,000 new cases per day now. This is due to the maintenance of barrier gestures during the summer, according to epidemiologist Mircea Sofonea, interviewed by France Inter. According to him, the global epidemic recovery in Europe was predictable, because the effectiveness of the first doses of vaccines decreases over time. Today only half of the eligible French public has received its booster dose.





Incidence rate skyrockets in the Netherlands

The contamination rates reported to the population naturally follow the same slope. The incidence rate is of particular concern in the Netherlands, where it reached 450 cases per million inhabitants, against barely 100 cases a month ago. This week, contaminations have increased by 39%.

To stem this recovery, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday a series of measures including the reestablishment of the wearing of masks in closed public places and social distancing, of a minimum of one meter fifty. 84% of Dutch adults are fully vaccinated, but the health protocol had been greatly relaxed, with improved indicators.

In England, where the incidence rate reported to the population is very high, the health security agency is closely monitoring a new sub-variant: the “AY4.2“, from the Delta variant. Under study, this new strain would be more contagious than the previous one.

French side, the incidence rate remains much lower, but now exceeds 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in half of the departments. The mask in primary school will therefore be compulsory again in thirty-nine of them from this Monday.

Tensions in German and Dutch hospitals

The German Minister of Health announced yesterday that intensive care beds were running low again. “The fourth wave of the pandemic is unfortunately developing as we feared because the number of vaccinated is not enough“, added the president of the institute of sanitary watch. In Germany, two to three million people over 60 are still not vaccinated, lamented Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The situation is similar in the Netherlands, where since the end of October, hospitals have been forced to deprogram interventions and to reopen care services dedicated to covid patients. In France, hospitalizations increased by 7% in one week, including 4% in critical care.

Daily deaths start to rise again slightly everywhere

While the threshold of five million deaths from covid in the world was exceeded at the beginning of the week, the number of deaths continues to increase in the three neighboring countries of France. The United Kingdom, most bereaved European country with 140,000 dead, recorded 292 deaths on Tuesday, a first since last March. Germany recorded the same day 194 deaths, against 75 in France, according to Public Health France.

Infographics are based on statistical data from the reference site Our World in Data.