The Paris Bourse breaks new records

The CAC 40 continues its fifth session of increase, again beating its historical record.

The Paris Bourse continued to improve its records during the session and at the close on Thursday, driven by more accommodating than expected speeches from central banks and by the positive dynamic of corporate results.

The flagship CAC 40 index chained a fifth session up, taking 37.14 points to 6,987.79 points, its new high at the close. He also set a new all-time session record (6,993.01 points), beating the one set the day before. The Parisian odds had opened up before stabilizing at the same level throughout the session.

Investors perfectly digested the meetings of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England. “The announcement period could have been difficult in the equity markets, but everything is going well. There has been preparation and transparency“, Which counterbalance the tightening of the monetary policies put in place, explains to AFP Patrice Gautry, chief economist at the Private Banking Union. The Fed on Wednesday announced a reduction in its asset purchase program, which had stood at $ 120 billion monthly since the start of the pandemic, to $ 15 billion per month. But the pace is adjustable depending on the economic situation, assured Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.





Flexibility of monetary authorities

As for the Bank of England, the institution decided Thursday not to raise its key rates, contrary to what it had suggested in recent weeks. “Equity markets retain flexibility“From the monetary authorities while the results of well-made companies”also erase the risks on future key rate hikes», Continues Patrice Gautry.

On the bond market, sovereign rates also eased widely in Europe and the United States on Thursday. The French 10-year rate fell seven basis points to 0.11%, completely erasing the phase of strong rise after the European Central Bank meeting last week. Investors will look to the US job market, on the eve of the US Department of Labor’s monthly report. The ADP cabinet reported Wednesday job creation far above expectations in October, while the Labor Department announced Thursday that jobless claims had declined more than expected between October 24 and October 30, to register at a level close to that before the start of the health crisis.

Societe Generale gained 1.02% to 29.72 euros. The banking group saw its net profit almost double over one year in the third quarter of 2021, to 1.6 billion euros, achieving the best quarter in its history. He resisted the general bad trend for banks, penalized by lower rates. BNP lost 1.34% to 58.08 euros, and Crédit Agricole 1.32% to 13.12 euros. The Veolia share finished at the top of the CAC, with an increase of 4.24% to 30.21 euros. The world leader in water and waste published record results over nine months, thanks to strong commercial momentum, thus approaching in “ideal conditions»The purchase of its rival Suez (stable at 19.70 euros), which should be finalized by the end of the year.