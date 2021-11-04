the phenomenon is growing, the authorities are worried

The gendarmeries note a multiplication of “fuel trickeries” or siphoning of vehicle tanks, especially trucks.

The phenomenon is growing with each surge in fuel prices in France: gasoline theft. It has experienced a significant increase in recent weeks. Trucks are the main victims, thieves siphon off their important tanks at night while the driver sleeps in his cabin.

Or when these trucks are parked as in this driving school in Parcé-sur-Sarthe which suffered three fuel thefts this year. Each time the damage amounted to more than 1000 euros. Enough to force its director to install cameras to monitor the trucks …

6 million liters stolen each year

The authorities are indeed observing the worrying increase in these acts of “fuel fraud” throughout the territory. In Dordogne, for example, 42 thefts have already been committed this year, which is more than the whole of 2020. In the Indre, the gendarmerie noted 12 offenses of this type in September and 8 in October.





Security companies are also observing this phenomenon. “We actually have more requests because the subject becomes more important than it was. The more fuel increases, the more requests are made from our prospects and our customers”, explains Mathieu Proux, general manager of the security company G-Keep.

And to underline that “6 million liters of gasoline are stolen each year in France only in the field of road transport”.

Because the phenomenon is not new, it is constant, but knows surges with each burst of fever of gasoline prices and folds when prices fall again. According to figures from the ministerial statistical service for internal security, more than 6,410 offenses of this type were observed in 2016 and 2017, just under 5,000 in 2019 and nearly 3,000 in 2020.

To avoid these thefts, the gendarmerie advises motorists not to refuel on the eve of the weekend. It is also possible to equip a padlock if the cap cannot be closed.