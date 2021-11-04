the prefect launches the price monitoring barometer

The disorganization of sea freight and the global economic recovery have raised fears of an increase in the prices of consumer goods in Reunion.

To respond to consumer concerns, Jacques Billant, Prefect of Reunion Island, presented to the members and citizens of the Observatory of Prices, Margins and Income (OPMR) an action plan against the high cost of living on September 1 2021.

Among the measures announced in this action plan, is the establishment of a barometer for monitoring the prices of around sixty consumer products by an independent body recognized for its expertise in statistical analysis and the mass distribution.

The price barometer: monitoring the price evolution of 60 products every two weeks until the end of 2021

Currently, the monthly INSEE consumer price index enables exhaustive monitoring of prices in all sectors (energy, transport, food, etc.) and measures the level of inflation.

The implementation of this price barometer complements the INSEE system to carry out every two weeks until the end of 2021 a zoom on around sixty consumer products. These were selected in close consultation with retail professionals and members and citizens of the OPPM. They correspond to basic necessities or are emblematic of local consumption.

This list includes around fifty consumer products sold in supermarkets on the island (fruit & vegetables, fresh produce, groceries, hygiene) supplemented by around ten products sold in specialized stores: pharmacy, bakery, DIY stores and of auto parts.





Stable prices for the majority of products in view of the 1st results of this study

The main lessons from the first delivery made by the SAGIS design office of this price barometer of October 29, 2021 are as follows:

In the large-scale distribution sector, out of 49 products monitored between October 13 and October 31, 2021, the price is stable for more than half of them (26 products), up for 12 of them and in decline. decrease for 11 of them.

Four products experienced an increase of more than 1%: small greenhouse tomatoes, potatoes, carrots and chicken (but for these last 3 products, this is a phenomenon limited to one or two brands. maximum, out of the seven followed).

Conversely, three products fell by more than 1%: local pineapple, imported mandarins and sweet butter.

In specialized stores, increases have been observed, which are not, however, linked to an overall upward movement, but to the behavior of isolated operators.

Out of 12 products monitored, the prices collected were stable for 7 of them and increasing for the 5 others. Among the latter, 4 products experienced an increase of more than 1%: tires, brake pads, wood (pine) and galvanized tubing. But each time, this increase occurs at a single operator.