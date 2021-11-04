The RATP sanctioned by the CNIL for counting the days of strikes by bus agents

These data were used to organize a classification of employees in order to prepare promotion choices.

The CNIL on Thursday sentenced the RATP to a fine of 400,000 euros after noting that several bus centers had counted the number of days of strikes by agents in a file used to prepare the promotion choices. “The indication of the number of days of absence was sufficient here, without it being necessary to specify the reason for the absence linked to the exercise of the right to strike.“, Considered the restricted formation of the CNIL, in a press release.

The French gendarme of personal data was seized in May 2020 by a trade union organization. Following this complaint, the Autonomous Paris Transport Authority, which operates part of public transport in Paris and its suburbs, told the Cnil that four bus centers were affected by this practice, according to the commission.

Read alsoAmazon moves to a RATP bus depot

The checks carried out by the CNIL found that the practice also existed in at least two other centers, alongside other shortcomings concerning the conservation and security of personal data. “The use of data relating to the number of days of strikes of the agents was not necessary to achieve the objectives set in the framework of the preparation of the classification commissions.“, Estimated the institution, in application of the principle of minimization of personal data.





Personal initiatives according to the management of the Ratp

The agent evaluation files were also kept “for more than 3 years after the advancement commissionFor which they are established, while their conservation was only necessary for 18 months. Finally, authorized agents could access all the data of all agents, including those working in other centers, and even “extract all the data contained in the tool», Noted the CNIL.

The CGT-RATP, at the origin of the procedure, welcomed the news “with satisfaction“And greeted”the decision of the CNIL which recognizes serious shortcomings on the part of company executives“. The union also said it had filed a criminal complaint.

Read alsoRATP’s solutions to offset the decline in traffic due to Covid

“The RATP would like to point out that the disputed tables reported were produced by the bus centers concerned on their own initiative and in formal contradiction with the rules in force within the company.», Reacted the management in a statement sent to AFP. “The general management of the company has clearly condemned such practices through disciplinary and managerial sanctions.“, She added, affirming in addition that”the breaches sanctioned had no impact on the advancement of employees“.