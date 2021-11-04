the series and films not to be missed in November 2021

If Amazon announces the arrival of three new original series to its catalog, the month of November especially gives pride of place to American blockbusters to (re) discover with emblematic heroes who arrive.

For November, Amazon is launching three new original series, for all tastes and audiences, as well as a new film, Flashback.

But it is on the side of films that we will find good reasons to settle in front of his screen. The Clap of the Week Show (a blockbuster movie every Monday) is full of blockbusters that you absolutely must catch up on if you missed them.

Series added in November 2021

Amazon continues to offer its original series each month. In November, it will be the time to discover Always Jane, the story of a transgender teenager from New Jersey who wonders about her life, her studies, her friends and even her family. A docuseries program available from November 12.

Expected for November 19, the series The wheel of time tells the story of Moiraine Sedai (Rosamund Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful women’s organization, who embarks five villagers by her side on a dangerous journey. One of them is the one who will save or destroy mankind according to a prophecy.

Already available: Emergencies (seasons 1 to 15) Demon Slayer (season 1)

Pete the Cat (Season 2 – Amazon Original) – November 5

Always Jane (Season 1 – Amazon Original) – November 12

The Wheel of Time (Season 1 – Amazon Original) – November 19

Hanna (Season 3 – Amazon Original) – November 24

Do, Ré, & Mi: Holiday Season (Amazon Original) – November 24

Films, shows and documentaries added in November 2021

Every Monday, Amazon Prime Video features a blockbuster movie. So it’s time to catch up if you missed them on the small or the big screen. To have : Bohemian rhapsody and the story of Queen and especially her singer Freddy Mercury, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for the pleasure of seeing two muscular superheroes face off against each other (do not miss The Dark Knight) or My in-laws, Christmas and I to get into the holiday spirit of the end of the year.





As for an unpublished film, Amazon draws Flashback, the cocorico film of the month. Charlie is a brilliant cynical and narcissistic lawyer. She meets an unconventional taxi driver who takes her on a journey through the corridors of time. A film also on the history of women through the ages.

Already available: Bohemian rhapsody How far is it Interstellar The Goonies

American Sniper

The Hangover 3 – 8 November

Pacific Rim – November 8

Hidden Beauty – November 9

Magic Mike XXL – November 9

Mad Max: Fury Road Aka Mad Max 4 – November 10

Flashback (Amazon Original) – November 11

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice – November 15

The Dark Knight, Le Chevalier Noir, The Dark Knight Rises – November 15

Marie-Francine – November 15

Royal Palace – November 15

L’Idéal – November 15

San Andreas – November 16

Jupiter: The Fate of the Universe – November 17

Tarzan – November 16

Overlord – November 22

Spotlight – November 23

My in-laws, Noël and I – November 29