the strong choices of Didier Deschamps

Deschamps wants continuity

That’s it, we know the list of 23 summoned by Didier Deschamps for the next international break against Kazakhstan and Finland as part of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. And there are no real surprises. In the absence of Mike Maignan, Alphonse Areola is back in the list as a goalkeeper. For his part, Kurt Zouma takes advantage of Raphaël Varane’s injury to be called up. Otherwise, it’s a classic with Digne, Koundé, Pogba, Tchouaméni or even Benzema, Griezmann and Mbappé. We were still waiting for a little surprise, we secretly hoped that Christopher Nkunku would be called up after his big performances recently, but Didier Deschamps justified his choice and left the door open for the Leipzig player.





Jesse Marsch’s rant

Yesterday, PSG was taken back in extremis by Leipzig (2-2). A disappointing result for the Parisians who lost first place in the group. But there is one who was not happy, but then not at all, it is Jesse Marsch, the coach of the German club, who hit the refereeing … and Neymar by the way!

New tile for Dembélé as he negotiates an extension at Barça

Barça announced that the French had relapsed and that he was withdrawn for a few weeks. His future is in question in recent weeks but anyway, the striker has set his conditions to extend with the Catalan club. Dembélé could glean a contract extension until 2025. He feels indebted to Barça for having invested so much in him and regrets not having yet been able to give the full measure of his talent at Camp Nou. He would even be prepared to agree to a pay cut. But on one condition: a significant increase in its individual and collective bonuses to compensate. Discussions continue and the Blaugranas hope to complete the file quickly.